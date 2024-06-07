Check out our roundup of 2024 high school graduation photos from Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield

As the Class of 2024 has said their goodbyes to high school and is now prepared to take the next steps in their lives − whether that be a technical college or university, apprenticeship, gap year or starting their first career − let’s take a look at some photos from commencement ceremonies across central Wisconsin.

Wausau East High School

View a gallery of photos from the Wausau East High School graduation ceremony, which took place May 18 at Thom Field.

Wausau West High School

View a gallery of photos from the Wausau West High School graduation ceremony, which took place May 18 in the high school fieldhouse.

Stevens Point Area Senior High

View a gallery of photos from the Stevens Point Area Senior High graduation ceremony, which took place May 24 in the SPASH Fieldhouse.

Marshfield Columbus Catholic High School

View a gallery of photos from the Marshfield Columbus Catholic High School graduation ceremony, which took place May 25 in the Father Hugh J. Denny Memorial Auditorium at the high school.

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School

View a gallery of photos from the Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School graduation ceremony, which took place June 2 at South Wood County Stadium.

Wisconsin high school graduation photos from 2024

View a collection of reader-submitted graduation photos from schools across Wisconsin and submit your own through the link in the gallery.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: 2024 high school graduation photos: Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids