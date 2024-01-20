Check out all the fun of Mardi Gras opening weekend in Shreveport | Maggie Martin

Let's bow and applaud Krewe Justinian Queen XXX Alison Byrd.

But, call her the "reluctant queen."

Early in the coronation season, Byrd refused to answer several phone calls from Justinian King XXX Caddo Dist. judge Donald Hathaway Jr.

A crown decoration at the 12th Night Party hosted by the Krewe of Centaur Saturday evening, January 6, 2024, at the Bossier Civic Center.

Nothing personal against pal Hathaway, but she knew why he was calling. He wanted to ask her to be Justinian Queen XXX, but she didn't want to be a queen.

She finally succumbed to the ringing of the telephone with a "yes" and ordered her crown.

Byrd played host with Hathaway for the Krewe Justinian XXX Royalty Banquet at the posh, private Shreveport Club.

Krewe of Atlas XVI Duchess Ashley Bodie, Captain Theresa Miller, Queen Tommi Johnson and Duchess Brittany Johnson show of their matching Mardi Gras outfits at the Twelfth Night Party.

The glittery affair kicked off the Mardi Season in the Ark-La-Tex which runs through Fat Tuesday. Some 100 guests dined on a delicious, beautifully presented four-course meal: tomato bisque; bibb & bacon salad; surf and turf grilled beef tenderloin and jumbo lump crab cake; warm bread pudding with bourbon sauce. They ordered libations from the bar and late in the meal sipped champagne for a toast.

The Justinian court also includes Dukes Mike Marino and Thomas Mayfield; Duchesses Valerie Gilmore and Claire Hill; Prince Thomas Hathaway, son of King Don; Princes Codi Setters. Captain Amy Day and Tribune/2025 Captain Holland Miciotto.

Kathy Long and Beverly Borst with "Stefanie" at Krewe des Ambassadeurs table at the Twelfth Night Party.

Bows also to: Floral Designer extraordinaire Brenda Cummings Pettit, the queen's mom, who designed the exquisite bundle centerpieces. To former Caddo Dist. Judge Woody Nesbitt, Justinian's "Earl of Sound" for creating music for the Krewe's galas.

Among the applauders were spouses of top royals: Queen Alison's hubby, Caddo Dist. Judge Edwin Byrd, a past Justinian king; King Don's wife, Camille Hathaway; Captain Amy's hubby, Patrick Day.

Some Justinian "he captains": Don Armand, Larry Pettiette, Neil Irwin and Steve Glassell.

Also in the crowd:Dana Southern, Caddo Dist. Judge Grady O'Callaghan and wife Amy; Merritt and Virginia Chastain, Ron and Rose Weems, Larry Pettiette, Don Armand, Neil and Glenda Erwin, Steve and Berry Glassell, Elizabeth Glassell, Brian and Denise Landry, Gene and Charlotte Bryson, Don Armand, Anna Priestly, Dr. Neil and Nancy Cooper, John and and Amy Bokenfohr, Lane and Lisa Clark, Paul and Marti Carmouche, Greg and Kay Batte, Deryl and Sonya Medlin.

Krewe of Justinian XXX Captain Amy Day and King Judge Don Hathaway, Jr. toast the attendees at the Justinian Royalty Dinner.

Justinian's invitation-only dinner opened the official Mardi Gras season, which continues until Ash Wednesday. However, Mardi Gras continues for 12 months. For instance, Mardi Coronation Season kicks off in mid-summer and continues through the fall and there are many other events along the way.

Krewe of Justinian XXX Queen Alison Byrd and King Judge Don Hathaway, Jr. host the Justinian Royalty Dinner at the Shreveport Club.

Other Mardi Weekend opening events:

Krewe of Atlas XVI Captain Theresa Miller, Krewe of Centaur XXXI Queen Kelly Dick and Krewe of Atlas XVI Queen show off eye-catching legwear at the Centaur Royalty Mixer.

Krewe Centaur Royalty Mixer and Bead Room Opener.

Royals from all the krewes reported to the Centaur Den Jan. 5 Court members introduced themselves to each other, received advice, exchanged ideas, posed for krewe photographs and dined on Monjunis lasagna and heaps of salad. In the bead room.

"Any type of football sells out. Kids love them," said Dana.

The Huntington High School Raider Jukebox Marching Band made a surprise appearance at the Twelfth Night Party.

Chris and Theresa Miller filled a shopping cart with plastic boxes of throws and armloads of hula hoops. (If interested, the Bead Room is open to the public, said Bridges.) Krewe Harambee' High Priestess XXI Alexandra Stewart and Chieftain XXI Alex Walton browsed through thebead and mask display but had not decided what to buy.

"They fight over the hula hoops. We get 300 dozen and sell out in two weeks," commented Centaur Captain Ricky Bridges.

Some Justinian "she captains": Suzy Stinson, Amy Day and Nancy Cooper.

Mardi Mass held Jan. 6 at St. Pius X Catholic Church

Worshipers filled the pews and the aisles. (Non-Catholics were welcome to place their arms across their shoulders to receive a blessing.) Participants dressed appropriately in Mardi best but asked to leave sashes and crowns at home. After mass, guests trooped to a dining area for bites of King Cakes, coffee and orange juice served by St. Pius members.

The Mardi Mass was founded several years ago by long-time Krewe Gemini member John Manno Jr. and his family.

Krewe of Harambee XXI High Priestess Alexandra Stewart and Chieftain Alex Walton check out the Bead Room during the Centaur Royalty Mixer at the Centaur Den.

Loblolly Luncheon, Holiday Inn-Lake Street.

Ever heard of "Lord and Lady of Misrule.?" At Loblolly, they are selected from guests who rule over the luncheon.

But, there is more - ribbon cutting for the Mardi season, complimentary Mimosas and a toast to area krewes.

Loblolly proceeds benefit Creswell Elementary School.

12th Night Celebration Jan. 6 at Bossier Civic Center

When the 125-member high-stepping Huntington High School Marching Band led by the Majorettes and Brass Line burst into the ballroom playing Lil Jon's "Stand Up and Get Crunk" - you might recognize it as the Saints theme song - applause lit the room.

Their appearance was a big surprise and the music stirred up the place with applause and photo opsas the high schoolers marched around the room with the crowd cheering.

"They also played Rebirth Brass Band's 'Do What You Wanna,'" said Band Director Roderick Jefferson.

As a long-time tradition, the 12th Night gala is hosted every other year by Gemini or Centaur, not both together.

The high point: introduction of every krewe. Not wanting to miss the party, Krewe Excellence-Natchitoches raced into Shreveport immediately after hosting its parade in Natchitoches, arriving just in time for the Mardi madness and Patsy Rogers' fine rendition of "Star Spangled Banner.") The evening's looks included attention-getting Jason Scott wearing a huge, Styrofoam crown.

A 12th Night Notes: Msgr. Rothell Price, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church wore a suit sporting strings of blinking lights and red shoes! After he prayed for a safe festival and blessings for the court, we asked him where he bought the unusual attire.

"Sam's Club," he answered, with a chuckle.

The Mardi opening weekend, ended, as most Mardi events do with a Second Line Dance.

Attention Northwest Louisiana: "Let the Good Times Roll in 2024."

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Check out all the fun of Mardi Gras opening weekend in Shreveport