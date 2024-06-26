Check out these fireworks, parades for the Fourth of July

How will you celebrate the Fourth of July in 2024? There's plenty of local options.

We've compiled our favorites in this (non-exhaustive) list:

Howell

Michigan Challenge Balloonfest Fireworks: Friday, June 28

Howell doesn't have official Fourth of July events, but Balloonfest hosts an annual fireworks show by Pyrotechnico at the baseball field of Howell High School. It comes less than a week before the big day.

Crossroads Apostolic Church's Kids Carnival and Fireworks: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29

This event will include a petting zoo, pony rides, games, a food truck and — most importantly — fireworks. Learn more at facebook.com/events/484708637354545.

The Ceramic Studio Etc. ... Storytime at the Studio: Fireworks: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3

This event doesn't include actual fireworks, but offers a chance for children around two years old to celebrate with fireworks-themed stories and painting. Tickets are $15 for each child. The event is limited to 15 participants. Learn more at facebook.com/events/1541072799805757.

The finale of Michigan Challenge Balloonfest festivities on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Brighton

Brighton's Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Church Street and Main Street, and ends at Brighton High School. Before the parade, there's the annual Hungry Duck Half Marathon starting at 204 W. E. Grand River Ave. Learn more at facebook.com/brighton4thofjuly.

Fowlerville

Perhaps the biggest county celebration comes from the Fowlerville Fourth of July Committee. According to the committee’s website, the event dates back to 1976, when the Fowlerville Fire Department hosted for America’s Bicentennial.

This year, the celebration features Kari Holmes, Keith Ozment and DJ Mantis, starting at 12 p.m. The parade begins at 7 p.m. at National Street and travels to St. Agnes Church. Parking for the fireworks show starts at 8 p.m. at Fowlerville Community Park.

Learn more at fowlervillefireworks.com.

Cohoctah Township

Cohoctah’s 33rd Annual Fourth of July Parade will start at 11 a.m. on the lawn next to the post office. Before the parade, there will be entertainment from a Shania Twain tribute artist, face painting, balloon twisting, a photo booth and more.

Learn more at cohoctahtownship.org/community/page/cohoctah-township-4th-july-parade.

