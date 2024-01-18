Check Out Our Favorite 'Virgin River' Couples Through the Years

We wouldn't call Virgin River a dating show (like reality series, The Golden Bachelor), but there sure has been a lot of love going around thus far! Throughout the show's five season run (and counting), many of our favorite characters have formed some sort of romantic relationship with somebody. Honestly, it's somewhat hard to keep track of just who dated who at this point! 😂 It's alright, because it only adds to the plot that we love so much. We're still watching after all these years, so the writers are doing something right! But while we're on the topic, we thought we'd highlight some of our favorite couples from Virgin River.

Mel and Jack are clearly the frontrunners when it comes to a list like this. Still, there are some other adorable lovebirds that have come from Virgin River—some of whom aren't even together anymore, but that's not to say there isn't hope! (Are Brie and Brady really finished?). Plus, some relationships on the show seem so natural—and that's because the actors are together in real life! (We're looking at you, Preacher and Julia.) Alright, we're getting ahead of ourselves here, so take a scroll through these sweet duos, let us know if your favorite Virgin River couple made the list!

Mel and Jack

It all started at a bar! These two may have had a few rough patches, but there's no one else we would have wanted to watch go through an on-again-off-again relationship. Mel and Jack are soulmates if we've ever seen 'em, which is why we were so excited when the two got ENGAGED in season 4!

Netflix

Hope and Doc

We can't say that we were shocked when we learned about the history between Hope and Doc, but we can promise you that our jaws hit the floor when we found out that they had been *married* for over 20 years! Talk about a town-secret. All those seemingly-tense convos between the two suddenly made sense. Still, seeing the two finally reconcile and become "re-engaged" to each other was one of the sweetest moments of the entire show.

Netflix

Preacher and Kaia

Listen, Preacher has had a few flings throughout the entirety of Virgin River. While we *loved* his moment with Julia (played by Colin Lawrence's actual wife, Lucia Walters), we think it's safe to say that his current situation-ship with Kaia definitely works. He told her he loved her—so we know he feels the same! We're just a bit worried at the moment, because Preacher's past actions (involving Paige and Wes) may come to bite him, especially given Kaia's involvement in the new case.

Netflix

Brie and Brady

Brie and Brady may be broken up (for now, anyway), but that doesn't mean we didn't love it when the two were together! They were, in our opinion, the couple who had the most chemistry. They had a lot to fight about, but also a lot to fight for! Brie eventually broke things off with Brady in season 5 after finding out about his lies—which is fair, considering she already gave him a chance after knowing about his rough past. They both have confessed to "moving on" with separate people, but that season 5 part 2 finale showed that the two still have some feelings for one another.

Netflix

Lizzie and Denny

Lizzie's dating history is a bit complex, but we definitely support her relationship with Denny. The two had an awkward (but adorable) meet-cute! We didn't know exactly what would happen to their relationship when Denny admitted that he wanted to go back to school in season 5, which meant that he would leave Lizzie and the town of Virgin River altogether. His plans changed, though, when it was revealed that Lizzie was pregnant! As of right now, the two are going strong, and we love seeing them grow together.

Netflix

Muriel and Cameron

This relationship came as a sweet surprise! There was as lot going on in Virgin River when these two met, so we were happy to see some positivity brewing. Muriel arrived to town after retiring as a famous drama actress from Hollywood. Cameron was introduced in season 4 as the town's new doctor. They work together in the clinic, and sparks would not stop flying. They're already talking about what their future looks like, which is pretty fast considering how slow time moves in Virgin River!

Netflix

Brie and Mike

We're going to sound like hypocrites here (because we really do want to see Brie get back together with Brady!), but we'd also be lying if we said that Mike wasn't the absolute sweetest! Brie and Mike got together during season 5 after she broke things off with Brady. Things really began to pick up the pace when Mike risked his life for Brady, seeing him in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Brie finds this so noble and chivalrous, and stays with him in the hospital. (He's a nice guy, what can we say!)

Netflix

