Check out these events to kick off Pride Month in Shreveport-Bossier

Goodbye May, hello June—Pride Month is officially here. If you’re looking to get festive, check out these nine things to do in Shreveport-Bossier City that are perfect to celebrate Pride:

May-Ami Vice Drag Show

It’s time to bust out the leg warmers and shine bright like a Miami sunset—Bear’s is going ‘80s for their May-Ami Vice Drag Show. Hosted by ZaZa Gigante with performances by Sasha Black, Mahogany Campbell, Sasha V. King, and Prada Cayne Milan. Bear’s drag show happens the fourth Friday of the month.

When: 10 pm Friday, May 31. Bear’s, 1401 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport.

Admission: $10, age 21 and up.

Info: May-Ami Vice Drag Show

ShrevePride Q-Prom Fundraiser Event

Seas Shreveport was the theme of the 2023 Q-Prom Saturday evening, June 24, at Artspace in downtown Shreveport.

Happening in-store and online, ShrevePride will be hosting a fundraiser via Kendra Scott for their annual event, Q-Prom (happening June 22). The ShrevePride team will be in the store that day to visit with shoppers and provide information about their events and mission. Twenty percent of all purchases made that day will go directly to ShrevePride.

When: noon-2 pm Saturday, June 1. Kendra Scott, 6535 Youree Drive Suite 412, Shreveport.

Admission: Free, all ages.

Info: https://shrevepride.com

Deaf Community Bingo

Because who doesn’t love a game of bingo? Join in the fun with great prizes and good food. Food plates are $7 and include a loaded baked potato, dessert, and drink.

When: noon-4 pm Saturday, June 1. Betty and Leonard Phillips Deaf Action Community Center, 601 Jordan Street, Shreveport.

Admission: $5, all ages.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/933077338493601

LGBTQ+ Youth Summit

Enjoy panelists, keynote speakers and community during the second annual LGBTQ+ Youth Summit happening at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. Hosted by MarvKevea Campbell. Keynote speaker is actress and television star, Zoey Luna. AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana will provide health screenings via their mobile unit. Lunch will be provided.

When: 10 am-noon Saturday, June 1.

Admission: Free, all ages.

Info: LGBTQ+ Youth Summit

Rolling Paper Beads 101

Prepare to get messy with local artist, Maggie Molisee (Magotpie) as they show you how to roll beautiful paper beads completely by hand. The studio will provide donuts and coffee for this workshop, but you are encouraged to bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks that fuel your artistic fires.

When: 2 pm Saturday, June 1. The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport.

Admission: $30, all ages.

Info: https://forms.gle/5pFuYcWyyj9jJ62s8

Prints of Pride: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Creativity through Block Printing

Learn the art of block printing while being led by a skilled artist and LGBTQ+ advocate as you celebrate inclusivity, identity and expression. Duration is 3 hours. All supplies provided. Maximum capacity is 10, so please check ahead of time for availability.

When: 2 pm Saturday, June 1. Point Art Studio, 450 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City.

Admission: $70, all ages.

Info: Prints of Pride

ZaZa Gigante performs at Shreveport's Central Station Bar.

Central Station Weekly Drag Show

It’s the first day of Pride Month, so you know it’s going to be a good one going down for Central Station’s Saturday night drag show. Featuring performances by Mahogany Campbell, Jade Summers, ZaZa Gigante, Aalise O’hara Skyy, and your host, Sarina Styles.

When: 11:30 pm Saturday, June 1. Central Station, 1025 Marshall Street, Shreveport.

Admission: $10, age 21 and up.

Info: Central Station

Pride Drag Brunch

Ernie’s annual Pride Drag Brunch is back, and they’re kicking off Pride Month with a bang. Returning brunch bites by Shreveport Biscuit Company as well as show-stopping performances by Jena Saltina, Su DeNim, Kaylani Hoochie and Violet Ray. The show time is noon.

When: 11 am-2 pm Sunday, June 2. Ernie’s Bar, 205 Wall Street, Shreveport.

Admission: $30 (includes brunch) or $10 at the door (show only), age 21 and up.

Info: https://pridedragbrunchernies.eventbrite.com

Sing-Along Sunday: Pride Anthems

Bring your friends for a night of singing show tunes, ballads and bops alongside drag queen host, Kaylani Hoochie. Music provided by Treetop Entertainment. Happens every Sunday.

When: 7-10 pm Sunday, June 2. The Korner Lounge, 800 Louisiana Ave., Shreveport.

Admission: Free, age 21 and up.

Info: Sing-Along Sunday

