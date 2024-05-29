How to check for bedbugs now that summer travel season is here

Summer is here and that means time for summer travel as many across the state and country are looking forward to their vacation in the warm weather. Although many are itching to get away, some hope they do not start literally itching and scratching because when traveling, you may need to be cautious of bedbugs.

When staying at a hotel, Airbnb or any place that is not your home there can be a risk of these crawlers surfacing on areas all around. It can be important to learn more about these insects so you can detect and protect yourself from bedbugs.

What are bedbugs?

Bedbugs are reddish, brown insects that are about the size of an apple seed. They have flat oval-shaped bodies and can present harm to people because they feed off the blood of humans and animals. Younger bedbugs, called nymphs, can appear even smaller and may have a translucent or yellow color to them.

An adult bedbug is typically only 5 to 7 millimeters long. Because of their tiny frame they can be found anywhere from mattresses, curtains, carpets or just about any hidden spot in your residency. These insects cannot fly and have a short lifespan of six to 12 months, but can rapidly multiply as the female bug can reproduce 200 to 500 eggs.

Bedbugs can also travel from all different areas of a location according to WebMD. They can travel about 5 to 20 feet from their established hiding spots.

Bedbugs often hide in mattresses, box springs and bedding.

Signs of bedbugs

Since they are so small it can be hard to determine if your place has been invested with bedbugs, but there are other signs to determine if your space as been invaded.

Dark sports about the size of a period may be a sign of bed bug excrement according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Physical signs of bedbugs can appear as rusty, red stains as that might be a sign that they have been crushed.

Bedbugs even may let out a smelly, musty odor. If your room or bed starts to develop a rancid smell it may mean bedbugs are in your area.

Have I been bitten by bedbugs?

Bedbug bites typically appear as small red bumps that can be irritatingly itchy. Symptoms of irritation can last about a week.

There is no evidence that these insects can spread diseases to people, but the itching can be intense and if the bite is enough to break the skin, it could possibly lead to an infection.

Over the counter hydrocortisone and other itch creams can help relief these bites.

How to prevent and get rid of bedbugs

One way you can reduce your chances of a bedbug invasion is to reduce the number of hiding spaces but cleaning up the clutter in your living area. Even if you are staying somewhere for a weekend or a day, it may be smart to constantly wash and dry-heat your sheets, blankets, bedspread or anything that touches the floor. Another tip is to seal cracks and crevices with silicon caulk.

If you have already encountered these creatures, you can wash your clothes and bedding in hot water for 30 mins, and dry them in the high heat setting on your dryer for the same amount of time.

There are sprays out there that can kill these instincts, but they can also die in an extremely hot atmosphere. Studies show that high heat at about 120 degrees can easily kill bedbugs.

When in doubt, you can turn to professionals like pest control agencies if you want to be sure the bedbugs are officially gone. Make sure it is a company with a good reputation using the Environment Protection Agency's guide to pest control safety.

Some good news for those staying in New Jersey or traveling to the Jersey Shore, according to Orkin's Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, no New Jersey cities were on the list. Our neighbors in New York are unfortunately second on the list, but no need to be in fear now that you are more informed about these notorious pests.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How to avoid bedbugs and what to watch for when traveling