Check out Art on the Square’s schedule and photos from the Belleville street fair
The nationally recognized Art on the Square runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Belleville.
Sunny, warm weather is forecast for Sunday with a high of 88, according to the National Weather Service.
This year’s show features 108 juried artists and admission is free.
Sunday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — High School Exhibit, 23 Public Square
11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Jazz Tonite featuring Beth Duffy – Wine Court
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Artist Demonstration – Jay Burgmann, Watercolor/Gouache
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Artist Demonstration – Betty Burgmann, Acrylics/Watercolor
Noon to 4 p.m. — Children’s Art Garden
2 p.m. — Awards Ceremony, Main Tent
2-5 p.m. — Artist Demonstration – Tom Wodarczyk, Acrylics
2:15-5 p.m. — Street Corner Serenade – Wine Court
Café on the Square
Beast Craft BBQ
Fletcher’s Kitchen & Tap
Pour@322 Coffeehouse
LongStory Coffee
Quintessential Nutrition Fresh Juices and Smoothies
Roy-el Catering
Swiney Ribbers BBQ and More
White Cottage Ice Cream and More
Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant
Shuttle Service
A shuttle bus is scheduled to arrive at the Belleville Scheel Street MetroLink station 10 minutes before the Art on the Square start times each day. Round trips will be made every 15 minutes. The final trip each evening will leave from Main Street 20 minutes after the day’s scheduled end. The shuttle ends at East Main and North Jackson streets.
For more information about Art on the Square, visit artonthesquare.com or find them on Facebook.