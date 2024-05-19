Check out Art on the Square’s schedule and photos from the Belleville street fair

The nationally recognized Art on the Square runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Belleville.

Sunny, warm weather is forecast for Sunday with a high of 88, according to the National Weather Service.

This year’s show features 108 juried artists and admission is free.

Carved faces sit on the wall during Belleville’s Art on the Square on May 18, 2024.

Sunday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — High School Exhibit, 23 Public Square

11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Jazz Tonite featuring Beth Duffy – Wine Court

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Artist Demonstration – Jay Burgmann, Watercolor/Gouache

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Artist Demonstration – Betty Burgmann, Acrylics/Watercolor

Noon to 4 p.m. — Children’s Art Garden

2 p.m. — Awards Ceremony, Main Tent

2-5 p.m. — Artist Demonstration – Tom Wodarczyk, Acrylics

2:15-5 p.m. — Street Corner Serenade – Wine Court

Café on the Square

Beast Craft BBQ

Fletcher’s Kitchen & Tap

Pour@322 Coffeehouse

LongStory Coffee

Quintessential Nutrition Fresh Juices and Smoothies

Roy-el Catering

Swiney Ribbers BBQ and More

White Cottage Ice Cream and More

Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant

Jewelry maker Carlos Montenaro of Indio, Calif., inspects his wares during Belleville’s Art on the Square on May 18, 2024.

Shuttle Service

A shuttle bus is scheduled to arrive at the Belleville Scheel Street MetroLink station 10 minutes before the Art on the Square start times each day. Round trips will be made every 15 minutes. The final trip each evening will leave from Main Street 20 minutes after the day’s scheduled end. The shuttle ends at East Main and North Jackson streets.

For more information about Art on the Square, visit artonthesquare.com or find them on Facebook.

Pennsylvania photographer Steven Daniels stands by his specialty photos — those of living tree frogs in various domestic situations — during Belleville’s Art on the Square on May 18, 2024.

Children contribute to a mural during Art on the Square in downtown Belleville Saturday.

Photgrapher David Julian of Red Feather Lakes, Colo., speaks to a visitor at Art on the Square in downtown Belleville Saturday.

The Anita Rosamond Band performs Saturday at Art on the Square in downtown Belleville.

Roman busts sold by Grass Valley, Calif., artist Casey Bridges, on Friday at Belleville’s Art on the Square.

Melissa Winkeler and Theresa Ackerman of Belleville pose while serving drinks during the first day of Belleville’s Art on the Square on May 17, 2024.