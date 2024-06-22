Check out these 4 theme parks Louisville thrill-seekers need to visit this summer

Get ready for hair-raising moments all summer long: theme park season is in full swing and there are plenty of attractions to see and experience nearby.

Here is where you should go if you're looking for the biggest thrills in and near Louisville.

Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

The Storm Chaser roller coaster provided thrills for guests at Kentucky Kingdom on July 14, 2020.

Location: Louisville (937 Phillips Lane)

Standard single-day ticket prices: A ticket costs low as $44.99, according to Kentucky Kingdom's website.

Park hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kentucky Kingdom, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hurricane Bay. (Check the park's calendar before you go, as hours may vary.)

If you grew up in Louisville, chances are you made a childhood memory at Kentucky Kingdom, whether it's your first roller coaster ride or the time that large bucket dumped water directly on your head.

Kentucky Kingdom has five roller coasters (Kentucky Flyer, Lightning Run, Roller Skater, Storm Chaser and Thunder Run) and several family-friendly rides, including the Bella Musica carousel.

New this year, the park will open for "Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom" from Nov. 29-Jan. 4. The winter season will feature more than 1 million lights and a 175-foot-long hill for snow tubing.

More: Kentucky Kingdom to launch winter season in 2024. What we know

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari

The Raven, the longest wooden coaster in Indiana and Kentucky, is currently at Holiday World. Plans were announced Wednesday for a second wooden coaster, The Legend, a $3 million roller coaster that would be the theme park\'s biggest project ever. Courtesy photo

Location: Santa Claus, Indiana

Standard single-day ticket prices: If you buy tickets for a certain day at least a day in advance, a ticket can cost as low as $59.99 per person, according to Holiday World's website.

Park hours: Holiday World is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Splashin' Safari is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. most days this summer. (Check the park's calendar before you go, as hours may vary.)

Planted in a town named after a legendary figure of Christmas, Holiday World sticks to a festive theme. Consider splitting your day between the roller coasters and water slides, including the Guinness World-record breaking Mammoth Water Coaster. There's also the new Good Gravy! Family Coaster, where riders dodge multiple kitchen accessories in an attempt to help Grandma save Thanksgiving dinner from disaster.

Kings Island

The Diamondback roller coaster at Kings Island, Aug, 6,2012.

Location: Mason, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati

Standard single-day ticket prices: A ticket costs as low as $44.99, according to King's Island.

Park hours: Kings Island is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Soak City Water Park is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days this summer. (Check the park's calendar before you go, as hours may var.y)

The largest amusement park within a two-hour drive of Louisville, Kings Island is filled with unique thrill rides, such as the Diamondback roller coaster. Longtime fans of the park might revere The Beast, a windy wooden roller coaster that has been around since 1979.

Beech Bend Park

Rumbler at Beech Bend for amusement park guide.

Location: Bowling Green

Standard single-day ticket prices: Tickets purchased online cost $44.99 for adults and $32.99 for seniors 60 years and older, and children less than four feet tall.

Park hours (check the park's calendar before you go, as hours may vary): Beech Bend is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days this summer.

It may be smaller than the other parks on this list, but Beech Bend packs in a day's worth of entertainment for its visitors. Its hallmark roller coaster is The Kentucky Rumbler and the tallest attraction is Zero-G, a tower taking guests up 140 feet.

Near the theme park is Beech Bend Raceway, a dragstrip often featuring American muscle cars and other vehicles ready to burn some rubber.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@gannett.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

More: 7 tips for visiting bourbon distilleries and traveling the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Theme parks near Louisville: Kentucky Kingdom, Holiday World, King's Island