Cheap flights in June: 16 cities where you can fly for $100 or less round trip from Phoenix

Average round-trip airfares are expected to decline slightly in June 2024, though there are fewer routes for $100 or less from Phoenix than there were in May.

New data from Hopper, the travel website that tracks airfares, showed 16 domestic routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with round-trip airfares of $100 or less for some June itineraries.

Domestic round-trip airfares are expected to average $303 in June, up slightly from a year earlier but down from May's average of $307 and down 4% from pre-pandemic airfares, according to Hopper.

Record demand for summer vacations will keep fares expensive in June, with fares peaking in the early part of the month. Here's where you can find cheap flights from Phoenix in June 2024.

Meanwhile, more flight options in Phoenix are springing up, including JSX's new route to Dallas, American Airlines' new flight to Provo, Utah, expanded flights to Mexico and JetBlue Airways' expanded East Coast routes with business class seating.

Is June expensive to fly?

Hopper reported finding 16 round-trip airfares at or below $100 from Phoenix, down from 23 in May.

June, like May, is one of the most expensive months to fly because of summer travel demand, said Hopper's lead economist Hayley Berg.

This year, the demand is stronger than ever. Airlines for America recently forecasted U.S. airlines will carry more than 271 million passengers from June 1 to Aug. 31, an increase of about 16 million over summer 2023 and a new record for the season.

Where is the cheapest place to fly now?

Las Vegas is the cheapest place to fly from Phoenix, with round-trip tickets as low as $48 in June, according to Hopper. It was also the cheapest place to fly in May, and down $2 from Hopper's forecast a month ago.

Five destinations follow with fares at or near $60 round-trip, also the same as May: Ontario, Calif.; Los Angeles; San Diego; Salt Lake City and Denver.

The Arizona Republic found $41 round-trip fares between Phoenix and Las Vegas, $7 less than Hopper's forecasted low price, for June 4-8 itineraries with Spirit Airlines.

We found $58 fares for Los Angeles for June 5-11 and 12-18. Lowest fares to Ontario, Calif., San Diego and Salt Lake City in June were around $68, higher than Hopper's forecasted lows but still below $100 round-trip.

Be aware that Frontier and Spirit, ultra-low-cost carriers, charge low base fares with additional fees for seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags, and other amenities.

Cheap places to fly from Phoenix in June 2024

Hopper said these destinations will be the cheapest to fly to from Phoenix in June 2024:

Las Vegas: $48.

Los Angeles: $51.

San Diego: $53.

Salt Lake City: $53.

Denver: $53.

Ontario, Calif.: $55.

Dallas: $68.

Orange County, Calif.: $70.

San Francisco: $73.

Houston: $78.

Seattle: $82.

Portland, Ore.: $84.

Sacramento: $93.

Burbank, Calif.: $93.

San Jose: $94.

Reno, Nev.: $96.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

