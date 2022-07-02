Hear ye, hear ye! The best cheap earbud sales for July 4th, starting at $10 — save up to 85%
Listen up! July 4th sales are swinging and it's the best time to cash in on holiday deals and save some serious dough. Something you're sure to need this summer as you take your morning run, your afternoon constitution, or are just lazing on the beach? A good pair of earbuds.
You want the best pair for the best price, and we've curated a list of those Bluetooth buds that are a great find, but may be under your radar. These are budget friendly, starting at $10, and high rated, so you can feel confident whichever you pick.
So check out these fab earbud deals below in time for Independence day — and if you need your independence from all of that company this long weekend, just pop in a pair and listen to your favorite tunes or that self help book that smooths things over with your mother. Grab a pair quick — these deals are likely to sell out. Happy 4th!
Yobola Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Get a load of these waterproof wireless buds that are lightweight, boast one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 25 hours of juice with the portable charging pod.
Not only do you get 29% off these gems that were originally $36, but you'll score an additional 30% knocking them down to less than $19 in white. An Amazon's Choice, these buds get high marks, with 3,600+ perfect ratings.
Says a convert, "It is very hard for me to find earbuds that fit as I have smaller ears. I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on AirPods. These are an excellent and economical dupe. They fit in my ears without falling out, have great sound quality, and the sensors used to start/stop/change volume are sensitive. Give them a try- you won’t be disappointed!"
Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
These buds are cute as a button, in their pretty pink hue. Add to that they're fast pairing and waterproof. And you'll get up to 35 hours of power thanks to the charging case.
These deep bass buds are epically discounted 85% plummeting from $66 to just 10 bucks. Especially for those flakey types that are constantly losing things — at this price you can stockpile and always have a spare.
Says one of its many perfect reviewers, "Sound is excellent with these earbuds. Easy to recharge. Actually lasts quite a while on one charge. Like the sleek design."
Occiam Wireless Earbuds
Ever been in the middle of a workout and your uptown loses its funk? Know exactly how much juice your earbuds have left with these digital doodads.
With a whopping 25,000 perfect reviews, these buds are touted to have an impressively long lasting battery, and a comfort level that lasts hours due to the over the ear design. Raters rave about the bang for the buck, and right now you can grab these revered buds for only 30 bucks.
Says a thrilled shopper, "I purchased these on a whim due to their lower price as my new phone didn't have a headphone port anymore. I can happily report that these are stellar. The sound quality is top-tier, they have no chance to fall out of your ear thanks to the nice over-ear hook, and they fit snugly in your ear for a crisp sound. The battery life is also great, lasting all day on a single charge for me despite use every single day. The charge case is very nice as well, holding 2-3 charges for these bad boys before needing to be charged itself. The case charges quickly, and charges your headphones quickly. I swear by these, they're very high quality sound and hold a charge for a long time during use."
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds
These tiny headphones pack a big punch. And they come in six fun colors!
These teeny tiny buds work just as well as the more expensive brands, and they look cute doing it. They pack over 12 hours of battery life, a noise-isolating fit, and are even sweat and water-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym or on a hot summer day. Plus, the case is no bigger than your car key.
"Absolutely love these pods," shared a shopper. "I tried several others 'til I found these. I will never buy anything else but Skullcandy. Price and function make it a no Brainer."
Wireless Earbuds
When over 13,000 five-star reviewers love a pair of cheap buds, we're all ears.
This great set is sporting an amazing price: the Hspro Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, which you can snag for only 15 bucks (down from $29)! A familiar design to the pricey version (you know the one), these earbuds deliver superior sound with powerful bass, clear vocals, and crisp high tones. One-step Bluetooth pairing means you'll be enjoying your favorite tunes in no time.
"These can't be beat," said one five-star fan. "Sound quality is great, crisp, and clear. Paired right up with my phone, tablet, and car. Run time is great — 4-5 hours and they recharge quickly. These are a really good deal."
Next up are the super-popular Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, on sale now for just $22, down from $40 with the additional 15% off coupon, on top of the 35% discount. Over 18,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong! These Tozo T10's deliver powerful bass, a mellow midrange, and clear treble. They're waterproof and sweat-proof, so you can enjoy your private tunes while you're sipping a Mai Tai on that flamingo floaty in the pool.
"I was thoroughly impressed with the Tozo T10," wrote one of the zillions of happy reviewers. "The packaging was incredible, the build quality is top notch, and an amazing set of features...All in all for the price I could not find a better earbud on the market."
Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earbuds
Listen to "Jolene" on this sweet pair of Kurdenes!
Clocking in at 32,000+ five-star reviews, the Kurdene Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earbuds are currently on sale for $22 (down from $30). These wireless wonders provide pure balanced audio and clarity output for all music genres with loud sound, rich bass, clear midrange, balanced treble and high definition. Best of all, a single charge will give you a full 8 hours of listening, while the charging case extends that to 48 hours — so you can use your earbuds all day, without missing a beat.
"Normally I don’t give 5 stars, BUT I am this time," raved one audiophile. "I have been searching for wireless headphones for a while. I tried a few pairs but nothing compared to these...I will be buying these as gifts for family now that I have my pair."
Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones
Over-ear sport buds, under market price.
If you're looking for a reliable over-ear pair that stays put while you do your burpees, look no further: The Bmanl Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are the pair for you, with a price drop right now from $50 to $32, with the 20% coupon applied at checkout. They're designed for sports, with a secure fit that won’t shift or fall out during long hours of training.
Reviewers love them: "I like the way the earbuds fit. Over-the-ear rubber pieces help secure the earbuds in my ears unlike AirPods, which tend to fall out when I run. Also the sound is great. Practically cancels all outside noise...Overall I am very satisfied with the earbuds," wrote one enthusiast.
On sale for a hefty 50% off in this trendy rose gold color, the iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds have scored more than 37,700 five-star ratings from reviewers! Expect crystal clear music with exceptional accuracy and clarity, and a Bluetooth connection that won't quit.
"A hidden gem," said one fan about the iLuv's. "The price was unbelievably good. So far they've exceeded my expectations! They are very easy to use...the sound quality is comparable to Apple Airpod Gen-1, definitely adequate for everyday listening."
Eliminate the stress of worrying just how much charge your buds have left. These show you exactly where your charge is at. The dual digital LED power display on the case indicates the power level of both charging case and earbuds. Audio-wise? Expect powerful bass, stunning treble and clear mids. These babies are $30%... and then another 20% off of that with added July 4th coupon. That deserves some fireworks.
"They were much more affordable than other alternatives...The sound is clear and sometimes I forget I have them on. Great purchase for someone looking to test the waters into soundproof headphones," reports a five-star reviewer.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
