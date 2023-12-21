This 18-piece towel set is perfect for holiday guests — it's 45% off (just $55) 'til midnight

Holiday guests are coming — are your towels ready? Having bath linens that are frayed or mismatched isn't ideal. If yours aren't quite up to snuff, consider this: Amazon is running a one-day sale on the popular Chateau Home Collection 18-piece towel set. You can snap up this set in a slew of colors for just $55 (a 45% discount!) 'til midnight. Even better? They'll arrive in time for Christmas when you have Amazon Prime. FYI: Chateau Home sheets are also on sale today, just in case your bed linens need an upgrade, too.

Why is it a good deal?

At $55, this towel set is the lowest price it's been all year. Also, when you do the math on all that you get, the set ends up being just just $3 a piece!

Why do I need this?

Even the best towels wear out over time, making it important to swap them out for a new set here and there. This popular towel set gives you a lot in coordinating shades, so you can have a cohesive look in your bathroom while providing guests (and yourself) with fluffy, comfortable bath linens.

Chateau Home Collection's set features four roomy 54 by 28 inch bath towels, six hand towels and eight wash cloths. They're low twist and woven from 100% combed cotton for next-level absorption and softness.

The towels — which are Oeko-Tex certified, by the way — come in 16 different shades, including classic gray and ivory, as well as statement-making blue, denim and peacock green.

Upgrade your bath linens before guests arrive.

What reviewers say

Owners rave about the Chateau Home Collection set's durability and absorbency. "I bought these in March 2022 for the sole purpose to use in a short term rental and it’s now the end of June 2022 and they’re holding up great!" said a happy customer. "I wash them at least 10 times a month."

A fellow satisfied shopper also gave the set props for holding up well. "I'm always concerned with towels shrinking at the decorative area or the edges not sewn correctly. I give these a 10 for both," they said. "I have washed them several times with no shrinking, seams have not come undone and no thread tags. LOVE them and will buy again."

Worth noting: You can even mix and match set colors, as one fan shared. "These towels are very nice, and are absorbent," they said. "I bought a set in sage, and one in beige. They really look good together."

This sale is just for today. Grab a set at a serious discount while you still can.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

