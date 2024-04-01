Chat with Tallahassee leaders at Village Square speed date event

Maybe you’ve never tried it yourself, but everyone’s heard of speed dating. First offered by an Israeli rabbi to help Jewish singles find love, now there’s Christian speed dating, graduate student speed dating, even speed dating for pet adoption and — for the truly noncommittal — online speed dating.

And this week, The Village Square presents civic speed dating.

At a time when interactions between citizens and their government are either increasingly hostile or practically non-existent, it’s probably past time for a little matchmaking (think community building not romance).

This Wednesday evening, residents will have the unusual opportunity to “Speed Date Your Local Leaders” — enjoying nibbles from Jeri's and chatting informally with commissioners, the police chief, the superintendent of schools, and other important community leaders.

Leaders will rotate from table to table every seven minutes, offering each group of participants an opportunity to ask questions or offer ideas that might never have rated a phone call or public testimony, but are the grist of good citizenship and good governance nonetheless.

Presented in partnership with Leadership Tallahassee, the forum continues the ongoing OUR TOWN series of local issue forums offered by The Village Square, devoted to building civic trust between people who don’t look or think alike. The project is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Fund at the Community Foundation of North Florida. The Knight Foundation supports innovative ideas to create informed and engaged communities nationwide.

Village Square presents "Speed Date Your Local Leaders" at Goodwood Museum on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Leaders scheduled to appear include, from the City of Tallahassee: Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson, Commissioner Jack Porter; from Leon County Government: Commissioner David O’Keefe, Commissioner Carolyn Cummings (Chair), Commissioner Rick Minor, Commissioner Brian Welch; Supervisor of Elections Leon County Mark Earley, Director of the Office of Economic Vitality Tallahassee/Leon County Keith Bowers, Community Foundation of North Florida President & CEO Katrina Rolle, Children's Services Council Executive Director Cecka Rose Green, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna, President of Connection First Dr. Jeremiah Murphy, Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CSWG) Director Stephanie Shumate, Council on Culture & Arts (COCA) Executive Director Kathleen Spehar, and Tallahassee Democrat News Director Jim Rosica.

The April 3 program is from 6-8 pm at the Goodwood Carriage House, 1600 Miccosukee Road. It is free and open to the public, though a reservation is required. Food and drinks will be provided at no charge.

If you go

What: Speed Date Your Local Leaders with Village Square

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3

Where: Goodwood Museum & Gardens Carriage House,1600 Miccosukee Road

Details: Seating is limited and requires an RSVP; visit tlh.villagesquare.us or email Kate@villagesquare.us.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Speed date Tallahassee leaders at Village Square town hall at Goodwood