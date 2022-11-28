Cyber Monday deals: These Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks were inspired by Sofia Vergara, Nicole Kidman and others we love

Cyber Monday is the best time to treat yourself with a hot deal. Beauty expert Elizabeth Corrigan, founder of The Complete Package and Prestige Testing, says that Cyber Monday should be about “self-gifting in the beauty sector.” “This is one of the only days you have the ability to stock up on your beauty ‘must haves’ without paying full price." We have the perfect product in mind for your personal present, too, and it's a total Cyber Monday deal. Behold: The Charlotte Tilbury lipstick inspired by Sofia Vergara!

The trick for shoppers to get the best Cyber Monday deals is to identify which sites are offering the biggest discounts, and often that means going straight to the source. “I am a proponent of purchasing direct from brand on Cyber Monday,” Corrigan continues. “The brand has the opportunity to go a bit deeper on discount.”

True to form, Charlotte Tilbury is offering serious saving directly on the brand's site. Today, you can save 20% with code MAGIC1 (orders over $80), 25% with MAGIC2 (orders over $120) and 30% with MAGIC3 (orders over $250). That means you get get this lippie, originally $37, for as low as $26. Btw, if you want a good deal without spending that amount, you can also get the Sofia-inspired lipstick on sale at SpaceNK for $30 at Saks today for $31.

We love both the brilliant makeup artist and her beautiful muse Sofia Vergara. The shade itself leans a little vampy, but it's more of a soft wine shade. If you aren't into the deep dark shades trending this season, this is a more subtle version that still looks flattering and stylish.

Get this Sofia-inspired lipstick for up to 30% off on Cyber Monday on the Charlotte Tilbury site.

And if your palette pref differs from Vergara's, we have a feeling there's a celeb-inspired lipstick out there for you. The Nicole Kidman–themed Kidman's Kiss is a softer, universally-flattering rosy pink that amplifies your natural lip color. If pinks like this are more your speed, you might also like the pinky beige Kim Kardashian lipstick, pale pink Liv Tyler color or Dancefloor Princess, a petal pink shade inspired by Kylie Minogue.

Want more of a nude? Inspired by Jennifer Anniston, Glowing Jen is a tawny rose hue. Charlotte's Cindy Crawford lipstick is a muted taupe tint. And if you do prefer a powerful pout, the bold Red Hot Susan, an orange-red matte inspired by Susan Sarandon, or Amazing Amal, a berry shade inspired by George Clooney's wife, might be more your style.

There's also a plum inspired by Salma Hayek that keeps selling out, but you better believe we're hitting refresh on the Charlotte Tilbury site often to see if it pops back in stock.

These little luxuries also make a great stocking stuffers if you're in the spirit of sharing. Or just get one (or three) for yourself. You deserve it!

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Cyber Monday. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Cyber Monday auto deals.