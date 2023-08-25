Charlotte’s powerful monologue about invisible labor in ‘And Just Like That’ is absolute perfection

Who would have thought that Charlotte York Goldenblatt would be the most relatable character on ‘And Just Like That’ this season? She went back to work after years of being a stay-at-home mom to her children, Rock and Lily, and finally started finding her groove again. But because she’s been prioritizing herself this season, her family is—of course—struggling when she’s not at their beck and call.

Surprise! The whole invisible labor thing is a shock to all those who don’t bear the burden of it every day.

After watching Charlotte literally battle a blizzard to find condoms so her teenage daughter can have safe sex while simultaneously trying to fulfill her youngest child’s modeling dreams, it’s safe to say we were ready for a Charlotte Rennaissance—and that’s exactly what we got during the latter half of ‘And Just Like That.’

But with Charlotte returning to the art world as a gallery manager, that leaves Harry and the kids to handle meals and school stuff and other household and family work.

During last week’s penultimate episode, we watched Charlotte sell a multi-million dollar piece to none other than Sam Smith, go out with her colleagues to celebrate her achievements over several alcoholic beverages, and ignore her family’s constant calls and texts. She burst in the door of her perfect Park Avenue apartment stumbling and slurring in a (somehow adorable) state of drunkenness, and lamented her family being overly needy when they’re perfectly capable of handling things on their own.

“Hey! I was a person before you. I was a person before all of you! I am more than just your wife and your moms! You need to get it together!” she yelled.

Cut to the finale, where Charlotte is nursing the hangover to end all hangovers. Naturally, Harry swoops in with the worst timing ever to complain to his wife that he basically can’t handle being a working dad at the same time Charlotte’s doing the working mom thing.

And then comes the amazing, perfect, relatable monologue about invisible labor—Kristin Davis, you’re a gem.

“I can’t talk loud, so please just listen,” Charlotte tells Harry. “You are not doing it all. I know because you made a few breakfasts and you ran a few errands that it feels like you are, but in fact, you are doing the bare minimum of what I, and other women, have been asked—no, expected—to do around the house for years and years and years. And now I’m asking—no, I’m expecting you—to help me with part of it. Not all of it, because I love my work and I’m good at it. I want to keep doing what I’m doing—minus the blackout drinking—so I need your help and your support, not your words of help and support.”

Yes, girl. YESSSSSSS. I almost started a slow clap going on my living room couch during my revenge bedtime procrastination.

Many of us have husbands who we view as, for the most part, equal partners. Unfortunately, “equal” doesn’t actually mean they do everything we do. It really just means they’re involved with their kids and show their love, sure, but also that they complete tasks after being asked. It means endless questions and calls about how to do something, where to find something, etc. because they don’t automatically have the answers and knowledge we’ve spent precious time gathering. It means that they can handle the homestead just fine and keep everything going and everyone happy—for a while.

Their “on-the-clock” time is finite. Ours is endless.

Anyway, kudos to Charlotte York for being the most relatable character on a show that is full of the most unrelatable scenarios in entertainment! Though, if we’re being honest, that’s why we love it.