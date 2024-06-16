Charlotte Latvala: Names say a lot about the times we live in

It took me six decades, but I’m finally, officially, unequivocally popular.

At least, my name is. In Pennsylvania. This year, anyway.

That’s right, the name Charlotte topped our state’s list of most popular names for girls in 2023, according to stats recently released by the Social Security Administration. I’m the winner. The big cheese. Numero Uno.

In 2023, there were 559 babies named Charlotte born in Pennsylvania. (I eagerly await more joining the ranks when the 2024 numbers come out – a veritable army of tiny Charlottes, all waiting to hear second-grade witticisms like “Hey Charlotte, where’s your web?”)

Following on the heels of the Charlottes are squadrons of Olivias, Emmas, Sophias and Amelias. Close behind them are Avas, Isabellas, and Evelyns. Harper, Mia and Nora make good showings. And of Scarletts, Violets, Lunas and Lucies, there are over 200 each.

Walk a little further down the list, and you may be forgiven for thinking you’ve wandered into a mossy British village circa 1900. There are Maeves aplenty (191), as well as Lillians (201), Eleanors (219) and Penelopes (214).

Of course, more contemporary-sounding names abound as well. Brooklyn, Mackenzie and Skylar all break the 100-plus mark.

But where are the Tiffanies, you might ask? Where are the Ashleys, the Jennifers? The Jessicas and Sarahs? (OK, with 114, Sarah still makes the list, the 168th most popular name in PA.)

The names that were blazing hot in the 1980s have faded into relative obscurity. And forget Amy, Kim and Michelle – they’re debating knee replacement options and getting ready to collect Social Security.

Baby names – especially girl names –come and go with fascinating speed. And the tide turns with each generation. What was once considered old lady names (I’m looking at you, Hazel, 197, and Josephine, 178) are now adorable baby monikers.

Could I, once the lone Charlotte in classrooms full of Debbies and Lisas and Lindas, have ever predicted there would be so many of me?

What is it in the zeitgeist that makes one name take off, that hooks the imagination of a whole generation? Movies, books and TV shows are surely a factor. Maybe the desire to be nothing like your parents’ generation. To be a little different (but not too different).

I look at the list of boys’ names, however, and get a completely different vibe. And that vibe is called “What’s the best Biblical name I can use without going flat-out Methuselah?” A whopping 691 families in Pennsylvania last year named their son Noah. All those Noahs were followed closely by 435 Benjamins, 431 Jameses and 370 Elijahs. And let’s not forget John, Levi, Joseph, Daniel, Asher, Samuel, Matthew, Gabriel, David, Luke, Isaac … all coming in at over 200 each. Not to mention, more than 170 brand new Isaiahs, Silases and Micahs.

Maybe more obscure Biblical girl names will become the new trend in the upcoming years. Step aside, my army of Charlottes. I feel Rahab, Zipporah and Dorcas coming for you.

Charlotte is a columnist for The Times. You can reach her at charlottelatvala@gmail.com.

