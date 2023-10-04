Charlotte Hornets Announce Partnership With MrBeast

In an unexpected move, the Charlotte Hornets have announced a partnership with MrBeast's snack brand Feastables. Serving as the first official partnership between an NBA team and a social media influencer, as an Official Jersey Patch Partner the Feastables brand logo will appear on Hornets’ player’s jerseys.

Hornets COO and President Fred Whitefield said, "We are thrilled to welcome Feastables and North Carolina native MrBeast into our Hornets family. We are excited to have this opportunity to introduce MrBeast’s fans to the Hornets and the Feastables brand to NBA fans around the world through our jersey patch. We are confident this innovative, new partnership will be significantly beneficial for everyone involved."

MrBeast's Feastables logo will also be displayed on all media backdrops for press conferences, along with the virtual and physical uniforms of the Hornets, G League team Greensboro Swarm, and NBA 2K League team the Hornets Venom GT.

