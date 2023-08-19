Charlize Theron has a blunt response for people who think she’s had a facelift

Charlize Theron is embracing the age on her face.

In an Aug. 18 interview with Allure, the 48-year-old actor spoke about being the face of Dior’s new perfume L’Or de J’Adore, raising daughters — Jackson, 11, and August, 7 — as well as beauty and maturing. Speaking about her nearly 20-year gig as the face of the brand’s classic J’Adore perfume, Theron reflected on what it is like to look back at herself as she appeared in various campaigns at different stages in her life.

She also touched on what it has been like for those of us who’ve observed the advertisements too.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she explained. But “people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B----, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.’”

The actor also pointed out how this outlook on her appearance and how getting older for women, in general, is subject to unfair gender principles.

“I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” she continued. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

Theron has spoken about plastic surgery in the past.

In a 2012 interview with Interview Magazine, Theron shared that she wasn’t entirely against seeking out cosmetic procedures as she ages. At the time, Theron was in her mid-30s and shared that she couldn’t imagine undergoing procedures at her age but admitted she might reconsider in her 60s.

“I look in the mirror and my face is changing, and I have a different relationship all of a sudden with myself. Your face changes, things change — that’s just kind of what happens,” she explained. “It’s hard, though, in this industry because I think so much importance is put on how you look, and I’m not brave enough to be like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to let it happen. Whatever. I’m so cool with every line on my face.’”

“I can’t foresee myself ever going under the knife, but then again, I’m only in my mid-thirties,” she added. “Maybe it’s different when you’re in your mid-sixties. I don’t know, so I don’t want to make statements about where I’m gonna be in 30 years. But as of right now, I definitely have a different relationship with the way I look. It’s not all-consuming. But I’m also human, so I have days when I look in the mirror and go, ‘All right … Things are definitely changing.’ I can see that.”

Theron, meanwhile, celebrated her 48th birthday earlier this month. The day after, the actor enjoyed a night with her daughters at a Taylor Swift concert.

