Charlie Puth is Asking $17 Million for His Rex Lotery-Designed House in Beverly Hills

Charlie Puth’s private lair could be just one call away! But only if you’re willing to fork over a fairly substantial chunk of change for the Grammy-nominated musician’s longtime residence that just popped up for sale in the exclusive Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills.

The 32-year-old New Jersey native—who is currently engaged to his childhood friend Brooke Sansone—is asking just under $17 million for the modernist spread, or around $8 million more than he paid for the place a little over six years ago, back in winter 2017.

Built and designed in the mid-1960s by noted architect Rex Lotery—and widely known as “The de Cordova House,” for its previous owners Freddie de Cordova, a longtime producer of The Tonight Show when it was hosted by Johnny Carson, and his socialite wife Janet—the recently renovated digs offer four bedrooms and five baths filtered across 4,800 square feet of split-level living space boasting terrazzo-clad rooms flowing out to courtyards offering canyon and city lights views.

Nestled on a ridge amid roughly a half-acre of land, the stone, concrete, glass and wood structure is secluded behind gates and high hedges, and fronted by a spacious motorcourt that can accommodate up to nine vehicles. Massive double front doors open into a foyer displaying a striking floating staircase and steps descending to a soaring living room lined with built-in shelving and walls of glass.

Other main-level highlights include a cozy sitting area warmed by a fireplace and dining room topped with a sculptural chandelier, as well as a gourmet kitchen outfitted with wood cabinetry, marble countertops, an eat-in island, commercial-grade appliances and a hidden refrigerator. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a spa-inspired bath equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub, steam shower and sauna; and outdoors, the landscaped grounds come complete with a swimming pool resting alongside a sundeck, fire-pit, and several spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining.

Puth first gained mainstream attention at age 18 with YouTube videos featuring tunes such as Someone Like You. He went on to release his debut album Nine Track Mind in 2016, with it peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. His hit singles include One Call Away, Marvin Gaye, We Don’t Talk Anymore and the Furious 7 theme song See You Again, which spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, and earned him three Grammy nods, a Golden Globe nomination and 9x-platinum certification in the U.S.

In addition to his for-sale Beverly Hills home, which is being shown only to prequalified clients by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, Puth also owns properties in Studio City and Santa Barbara.

