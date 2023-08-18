Charity song in memory of SnowDome crash victim

Louis Watkiss, 12, was injured at the SnowDome on 24 September and died at the scene

A charity song is set to be released in memory of a 12-year-old boy who died at an indoor sports centre.

Louis Watkiss was injured at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on 24 September 2021 and died at the scene.

With the help of composers and musicians, his family have created a jazz song called Louis' Teenage Spirit.

It will be released next month, with proceeds going to music charities for young people.

Louis, remembered as a talented saxophonist, was tobogganing with friends when he was hurt in a crash. A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation continues into the events.

To mark the second anniversary of his death, his parents, from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, approached artists Xhosa Cole, Camilla George and Birmingham-based MC Sanity to record the song.

It also features three young musicians who are graduates of the Bmusic Jazzlines scheme of which Louis was once a part.

The song will be released in September to mark the second anniversary of Louis's death

Chris Watkiss, Louis's father, said he had a clear idea of how he wanted the musical tribute to sound.

He explained: "The tributes for us are a coping mechanism - there is nothing too grand or too much for your son who is taken away before his time.

"I wanted it to have three parts, the first bit to be upbeat and funky to represent Louis's almost 13 years on the earth.

"Then I wanted a poignant saxophone solo to recognise his passing, then I wanted the final part to pick up the pace again and have some lyrics."

The lyrics were written by Mr Watkiss alongside Sanity and also mention Louis's younger brother.

The song will be released on 12-inch vinyl and production is currently under way.

The B-side features a remix of jazz and house created by DJ Echo Juliet.

Mr Watkiss said: "As happy as it makes me because it pinpoints Louis's achievements, it is sad because I shouldn't be doing a tribute single for my deceased 12-year-old son."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk