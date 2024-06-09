Charity hosts gala for kids with special needs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Voyager Foundation Charity hosted the “Voyage of Dreams” charity event on the evening of Saturday, June 9, allowing children and teens with special needs to have a memorable prom experience at the Antlers Hotel.

The event was free for all children and teens with special needs or chronic illnesses, as well as their friends and families. Attendees had their professional pictures taken, enjoyed food, music and a dance floor, and even limousine rides.

“One thing that is often overlooked is that yes, these are children or teens with special needs or with chronic medical conditions, but they are not defined by their medical diagnosis,” said Richard Gallion, Founder and President of the Voyager Foundation. “They’re just kids, they’re just teens and we have to remember that. And we have to remember that every child has moments that create their growth.”

Voyager Foundation Charity’s mission is to provide children and teens with special needs and chronic medical conditions with childhood-defining adventures and events. To learn more about the organization, click the link above.

