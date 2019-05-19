All the Characters Who Died in Game of Thrones Season 7

robert: TRUMPS money / bank trail FOLLOW THE MONEY, Deutsche Bank is widely recognized as being the largest creditor to real-estate-mogul-turned-politician Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States, holding more than US$360 million in outstanding loans to the candidate in the months prior to his 2016 election. As of December 2017 Deutsche Bank’s role in, and possible relevance to, Trump and Russian parties cooperating to elect him was reportedly under investigation by Robert Mueller of the F.B.I..[95] As of March 2019, Deutsche Bank's relationship with Trump was reportedly also under investigation by two U.S. congressional committees and by the New York attorney general. TRUMP BANK-beside Russians , Deutsche continued to build up its presence in Italy with the acquisition in 1993 of Banca Popolare di Lecco from Banca Popolare di Novara for about $476 million.[citation needed] In 1999 it acquired a minority interest in Cassa di Risparmio di Asti. In October 2001, Deutsche Bank was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. This was the first NYSE listing after interruption due to 11 September attacks. The following year, Josef Ackermann became CEO of Deutsche Bank and served as CEO until 2012 when he became involved with the Bank of Cyprus.[27][28] ((ROSS))) https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/mar/23/wilbur-ross-russian-deal-bank-of-cyprus-donald-trump-commerce-secretary TRUMPS BANK. Cypris/Russia / Wilber ROSS /Deutsche bank /Trump https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/jan/31/deutsche-bank-fined-630m-over-russia-money-laundering-claims Then, beginning in 2002, Deutsche Bank strengthened its U.S. presence when it purchased Scudder Investments. Meanwhile, in Europe, Deutsche Bank increased its private-banking business by acquiring Rued Blass & Cie (2002) and the Russian investment bank United Financial Group (2005) founded by the United States banker Charles Ryan and the Russian official Boris Fyodorov which followed Anshu Jain's aggressive expansion to gain strong relationships with state partners in Russia.[29][30] Jain persuaded Ryan to remain with Deutsche Bank at its new Russian offices and later, in April 2007, sent the President and Chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin's son Andrey to Deutsche Bank's Moscow office.[29][31][a] Later, in 2008, to establish VTB Capital, numerous bankers from Deutsche Bank's Moscow office were hired by VTB Capital.[28][33][34] In Germany, further acquisitions of Norisbank, Berliner Bank and Deutsche Postbank strengthened Deutsche Bank's retail offering in its home market. This series of acquisitions was closely aligned with the bank's strategy of bolt-on acquisitions in preference to so-called "transformational" mergers. These formed part of an overall growth strategy that also targeted a sustainable 25% return on equity, something the bank achieved in 2005.