    1 / 9

    All the Characters Who Died in Game of Thrones Season 7

    When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. And a lot of characters don’t win. Like any other season of Game of Thrones, Season 7 featured the deaths of several major characters. But overall, the season wasn’t nearly as brutal as fans expected. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss instead saved a plethora of gut-wrenching deaths for Season 8. Ahead of the series finale, we’ve rounded up all the major deaths, including who they were, how they died, and why their death was significant for the series as a whole.

    All the Characters Who Died in Game of Thrones Season 7

    In case you need a refresher.

    From Harper's BAZAAR