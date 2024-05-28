In changing Boise beer scene, another Garden City brewery to close — 2nd one this month

It’s nearly last call at another Garden City brewery.

Idawild Brewing Co., 5270 W. Chinden Blvd., will close after a final day Friday. It follows the demise of Twisted District Brewing Co., 3840 W. Chinden Blvd., which shuttered permanently May 14, citing “economic conditions.”

Calling the announcement “bittersweet,” Idawild provided a different reason for saying goodbye. Owners Matt and Cortni Nader welcomed a child into the world last fall, which reset their priorities.

“We are stepping away to give 100% of ourselves to our family life,” they posted on Idawild’s Facebook page. “We opened our doors in 2022 with every intention to bring you quality brews for a long, long time, but sometimes, life has other things in store!”

Idawild Brewing will host a farewell party from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday. The brewery plans to raffle off an e-scooter at 8 p.m. Glassware also will be sold starting at 8 — for $2, limit two per person.

The final pours at Idawild and Twisted District are the latest shake-ups in a dynamic Boise beer scene. The Bruery, a boutique brewery from Placentia, California, plans to open a Meridian taproom in late summer. It will be at 1184 S. Silverstone Way, suite 100 — at Eagle View Landing, home to Topgolf off Interstate 84.

Cortni and Matt Nader opened Idawild Brewing Co. in 2022.