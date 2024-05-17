How do I change the registration on my husband's car to me? | Ask the RI DMV

Q: My husband is no longer driving. How do I change the registration on his car to me?

A: The best thing to do is have your husband gift you 100% or 50% of the vehicle. The steps and requirements are basically the same. Your husband would start by writing a gift letter to you for the vehicle (either all of it and the title and registration will be in your name, or 50%, so both your names will be on the title and registration).

A gift letter is similar to a bill of sale except there are no costs indicated for the vehicle that is being gifted. The gift letter should indicate the relationship between the parties and should describe the vehicle that is being gifted. Example: “I, XXX, gift to my daughter, XXX, the following vehicle: Year, Make, Model and VIN.” If the current license plate on the vehicle is going to come with it, too, then please indicate that in the gift letter.

Below is information from our website dmv.ri.gov:

Gifted Vehicle:

Gift letter(s).

Title for the vehicle in his name or stamped "Paid in Full/Release of Lien" by the previous lien holder.

VIN check: Only for non-Rhode Island titled vehicles

Seller (person gifting the vehicle) must sign the back of the title. You’d be the buyer if you are receiving the vehicle in totality. If half of the vehicle is going to be gifted to you, then both of you will be the buyers.

A Completed Title & Registration Application (TR-1 form).

Sales or Use Tax Exemption Certificate (sales tax information for gifted vehicles): Immediate Family: No sales tax on the vehicle unless outstanding taxes are due. A signed letter of gift is required to exempt you from the sales tax. Immediate family members for purposes of taxation are: parent, step-parent, sibling, step-sibling, spouse, child or step-child.)

Insurance Information (valid RI insurance)

RI license or identification card

All DMV forms can be found on our website in the “Forms” tab under “Registration Forms” and “Taxation Forms.” The DMV also has sample letters for a Bill of Sale, Gift Letter Immediate Family, Gift Letter Non-Immediate Family, and Plate Gift Letter. These sample letters can be found in the “Registration Forms” area.

This transaction can be done in person, and a reservation is required to enter any DMV branch. Instructions on how to make a reservation can be found on the front page of our website. To make a reservation online, follow these steps: select “Schedule Reservations & Road Tests,” then “All Other Reservations,” then “Make a New Reservation,” then “Select a Category,” select “License/ID/Registration,” and then “Registration.” A chart will appear with available dates and times for the DMV branches. If no reservations are available, please check this reservation system for future openings or cancellations.

This transaction can also be done through the mail: Cranston DMV (600 New London Ave., Cranston, RI 02920) or it can be dropped off at any of the DMV Drop Boxes. Drop Box hours are the same as the branch hours. For locations and hours of our branches, visit our website. Make sure a form of payment is included, too.

Chuck Hollis is assistant administrator of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles. Please email your questions to cars@providencejournal.com with “Ask the DMV” in the subject field.

