Chance to win dream boat, support charity comes to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There’s a chance to win a dream boat and support a good cause at an upcoming event.

According to a news release, this opportunity comes as Legendary Marin prepares to host a boat raffle to support both Gulf Coast Kid’s House and Escambia County Sheriff Foundation.

Mayor D.C. Reeves will announce the raffle winner at an event scheduled for June 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Legendary Marine.

Those who wish to support a nonprofit that helps abused and neglected children or a foundation that supports the men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, can purchase tickets for $50 each and be entered into a raffle to win a a 2024 Scout 177 Center Console.

“Turn $50 into a $50,000 dream boat!” the release noted.

And for those who don’t win the dream boat, the release promises other fun activities at the event.

Food and drinks from a variety of food trucks

Live music

Family Entertainment including face painting and a bounce house

Boat demos and rides

For more information or to purchase a raffle ticket, visit Legendary Marine’s website.

