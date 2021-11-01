Chance the Rapper on creating ‘space’ for Black men to talk about mental health: ‘When you show emotion, it allows other people to show emotion’

In The Know by Yahoo

Ariana Madix is just as happy as the rest of us that "Vanderpump Rules" is finally back. Gibson Johns interviews the longtime cast member about the Bravo hit's extended hiatus between seasons, whether or not she doubted that it would return at all, what she thinks about the cast members that are still on the show and how some of her co-stars becoming parents has affected the group dynamic. They also chat about her ongoing tension with Lala Kent, why things get so electric between Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney, her reaction to James Kennedy proposing to Raquel Leviss and more.