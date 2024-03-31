Chance Perdomo’s Cast Mates ‘Devastated’ by His Death at Age 27—See Their Tributes

Following his tragic passing, many are waiting to hear Kiernan Shipka’s response to Chance Perdomo’s death. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star has yet to weigh in on her cast mate’s death, but others who worked closely with Perdomo over the years are beginning to pour in with tributes of their own to honor the late actor.

On March 30, 2024, Perdomo’s publicist released a statement announcing that the actor died following a motorcycle accident. “On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” the statement read. Their statement went on to reveal that no one else was involved in the crash, but no further details regarding the accident—such as when or where it took place—were immediately released. Perdomo was 27.

Perdomo first gained widespread recognition for his role as Ambrose Spellman on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the show diverged significantly from its predecessor, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, featuring a darker and more mature tone. Perdomo played Ambrose Spellman, a pansexual warlock (who also happens to be Sabrina’s cousin) and specializes in necromancy. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina concluded in 2020 after four seasons, and Perdomo starred alongside Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Tati Gabrielle, Ross Lynch, and other cast members, throughout the series’ run.

Following the news of his sudden passing, creator Aguirre-Sacasa posted a tribute for Perdomo on Instagram, describing the young actor as “a light” during his time on the series. “A generous, funny, open-hearted, wildly intelligent, and fiercely complex and soulful human being. The loss is heartbreaking and staggering,” Aguirre-Sacasa captioned the post, which featured a behind-the-scenes photo of Perdomo and Shipka taken while filming the pilot episode of Sabrina. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Oh, how I wish Aunt Zelda’s words were true today (and perhaps they are): “There is no true death for witches, only transformation.” Rest in peace, Chance. We all loved you so, so much, cousin.”

One of Perdomo’s most recent roles was on Gen V, a college-centered spin-off of Amazon Prime’s popular show, The Boys. He starred in the series, which premiered in September 2023, alongside Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Shelley Conn, among others. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the makers of Gen V, said the show’s cast and crew were “devastated” by his sudden passing.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the series’ producers said in a statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense.”

Schwarzenegger was among the first to take to social media to honor his late cast mate, sharing a series of photos with Perdomo to his Instagram Story. “Rest in peace Chance,” read one photo. “Love yah buddy, hope you’re up in heaven with a cigar.”

