Champaign neighborhoods gather for summer kick-off

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Neighbors from throughout Champaign kicked off their summer slate with an event.

Summer engagement efforts started on Saturday for the Champaign Neighborhood Networks. They held an event in downtown Champaign at Washington and Walnut Street. People from registered neighborhood groups came out.

It was a celebration for neighborhood leaders and volunteers — the first of many events that will run throughout the summer.

“It’s just a day to celebrate our neighbors that work so hard to keep people engaged in our neighborhoods,” said Rob Kowalski, Director of Neighborhood Services for Champaign.

48 neighborhood associations and groups throughout Champaign were invited to Saturday’s gathering. Kowalski said they hosted the event as a start for their summer schedule.

“It’s more important than ever for neighbors to know each other, be engaged, and have a voice in what happens in their neighborhood and how the city can benefit them.”

The event had food fresh off the grill, games galore, live music strumming, and some drumming.

“First of all, it’s a wonderful way for city staff to engage with residents, talk to people, hear about what their interests are, what their concerns are in their neighborhood,” Kowalski said, “but more importantly, it’s an opportunity for them to network with each other. Leaders from different neighborhoods can get together. Neighbors can get together and share ideas and share their concerns with each other.”

People could also walk around and learn about Champaign-based organizations. The city’s Neighborhood Relations Manager, John Ruffin, said this helps lead those in need to resources meant to help.

“This is an opportunity for folks to get outside, connect with your neighbors, and begin to plan, to do things that impact your neighborhood stability and livability,” Ruffin said. “This is that time of the year where we want folks to get outside. Enjoy your neighbors. Enjoy your neighborhoods. Try to take advantage of this great community that we have.”

It was a great start for a busy summer.

“This is the kind of tone that we want to have for events: something that’s fun, that has some food that brings people together in a celebratory way, so anytime we can get out and engage with people outside with food and music, it’s always a great thing,” Kowalski said.

Different Champaign neighborhoods will see more events like this throughout the summer. City officials said the plan is to do similar outreach events every other Thursday through September.

