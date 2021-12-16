We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A smart garage means you can have deliveries dropped in a secure place — and you'll never accidentally leave the garage open again. (Photo: Amazon)

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is a perennial fave item for our readers. And no wonder; it’s a life-changer (we’ll explain below). But the last time we raved about it, a lot of shoppers missed the boat, because it sold out fast. Now it’s back in stock at Amazon, and down to just $20 (that's 33 percent off!). Oh, and Prime members will also get a free Amazon Key, an in-garage delivery service.

Haven’t given a lot of thought to a smart-home device that handles your garage? You should. It means you can have deliveries made to a safe spot when you’re not home, opening and closing the garage as needed.

$20 $30 at Amazon

How it works

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is universal, so it works with your existing garage (no need to replace the door). Just add this smart-home system to your existing opener (as long as it was made after 1993) and you’re good to go. It’s an add-on to all the standard safety sensors that your garage door opener already provides. You use the MyQ app to open and close the garage from anywhere. The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener device comes in very handy when you’re away and have packages coming.

Shoppers love how easy it is to schedule openings and closings, and to get up-to-the-minute alerts. “Works as promised. I installed it in a couple of minutes, and can control the doors with my phone,” shared a happy five-star Amazon reviewer. “My favorite parts are the scheduling and the alerts. I programmed my doors to shut at 9 pm everyday. This prevents leaving them open overnight, automatically. I also set it to notify me if the doors are left open for more than 45 minutes.”

Get Amazon Key for free with the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon Key

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener comes with Amazon Key — the retailer’s in-garage delivery service. It’s a life-changer that protects against bad weather, theft and damage. Here’s how it works: Instead of delivery people leaving your package in front of your door, they safely access your garage with the MyQ app. Amazon authorizes the delivery, and sends you a notification when packages are being delivered and the service is accessed. In-Garage Delivery Drivers, who are vetted with background checks, will securely slip the package inside your garage.

“The integration with Amazon Prime is fantastic,” raved a satisfied shopper. “Getting an early notification from Amazon the night before, then getting a notification that it was delivered is great!...I don't have to worry about having my package stolen (I had two stolen in the last two years), as they are now delivered into the garage, with the delivery person not taking more than one step into the garage (verified on cam). Nice!”

Amazon will also guarantee delivery and refund you for property damage, or if anything gets stolen or goes missing. Check out Amazon Key for more info and details.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

