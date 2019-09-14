Chace Crawford 'Would Definitely Be Open' to Cameo in Gossip Girl Reboot

Get excited Nate Archibald fans — Chace Crawford is all in for the chance to appear on the Gossip Girl reboot.

The star of the original CW teen drama, 34, recently spoke with August Man, where he appears on the September 2019 cover, about his thoughts on the reboot and whether he would ever want to come back to the show.

“If there’s an opening in the future for doing a cameo, I would definitely be open to it,” the actor said. “The show was a big part of my life and was really special. I loved everyone on it, from the cast to the crew. We were a real family.”

Crawford continued, “I was in my early 20s, so it was like an elongated, pumped-up ‘college’ experience with New York City as our oyster. It was a really fun time,” he shared, adding that however his new Amazon series, “The Boys is my priority now.”

The star shared that even though he would love to make a cameo, he definitely is not in the same place he was when playing Nate.

“I feel like I’ve changed a lot,” he said. “Men are late bloomers; I got to know myself better after turning 30. After the show ended, it took a while to process what happened and what we all went through.”

Crawford added, “Being in the public eye with that show will definitely make you do some self-examination.”

The actor previously spoke about returning to the show during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in early August.

“You know, I could maybe come back and play a father or something,” Crawford joked on WWHL. “It’d be nice.”

Crawford went on to admit that hearing about the revival “just made me feel old,” adding,“I was like, ‘Oh my God. They’re already remaking our show.’ ”

The original series aired from 2007 to 2012 and starred Crawford, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick and more.

Creator Josh Schwartz already denied that the new show would follow the original character’s kids, saying, “We ain’t that old, Jesus! Come on. We’re not that old.”