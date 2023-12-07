Chabad of Tallahassee celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting, parade

Hanukkah, the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods.

The Hebrew word Hanukkah means “dedication,” and is named because it celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple. The holiday begins the evening of Dec. 7 and continues through Friday, Dec. 15.

Rabbi Schnuer Zalman Oirechman lights the first candle on the menorah, marking the first night of Hanukkah on Chabad of Tallahassee's 9-foot menorah at Lake Ella Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Chabad of Tallahassee and FSU has planned several celebrations starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, on Florida State University's Landis Green with the lighting of a giant 6-foot menorah. It will be followed by Hanukkah treats, hot chocolate music and dancing.

Other events include:

Hanukkah at Cascades Park

A Lego menorah was lit to mark the beginning of Hanukkah at an event organized by Chabad of Tallahassee at Lake Ella Park, Dec. 2, 2018.

Chabad of Tallahassee will hold a menorah lighting and unity Hanukkah celebration from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Cascades Park, 1001 S. Gadsden St. There will be chocolate gelt, a carnival for kids, doughnuts and latkes, music and dancing.

Menorah Parade

Dreidels wait to be spun on the table under the pavilion at Lake Ella during Chabad of Tallahassee's menorah lighting ceremony Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

On Monday, the fifth day of Hanukkah, be on the lookout as the Chabad brings the celebration of light throughout the city with a parade leaving from Chapel Drive at 7 p.m. and passing through the FSU, Midtown, Maclay, Betton Hills and Killearn areas.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Chabad of Tallahassee celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting