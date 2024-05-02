A century on, San Diego's at last realizes plan for bay boulevard

A new boulevard now connects San Diego's bay with Balboa Park with art and design installations along the route. Cool San Diego Sights/dpa

The idea for the "Bay to Park Paseo" walk was first conceived in 1908 by a renowned urban planner, John Nolen.

More than a century later, San Diego has at last realised its vision for a boulevard connecting the surrounding bay with the well-known Balboa Park.

It's a fitting time for a project like this to finish, because this year San Diego holds the title of "World Design Capital", shared in 2024 with the Mexican city of Tijuana, located close to San Diego, directly south on the border with California.

Fittingly, on the new Bay to Park Paseo boulevard walkers can now see installations by 13 design teams. There are also many well-known landmarks of the coastal city along the almost 3 kilometre-long route (1.7 miles).

The project is aimed to encourage people to walk more and be more aware of the environment. Free public tours of the Bay to Park Paseo will begin on May 4. More information can be found at baytoparkpaseo.org.

According to the San Diego Tourism Authority, several events are being staged over the coming weeks, including lectures, design exhibitions and public design workshops.