A century-old classic home, with plentiful upgrades, is listed at $598,000 South of Grand

“Never loses value, or its appeal,” is how Realtor Sara Summy describes the South of Grand housing market and the district’s enduring charm that continues to attract home buyers throughout the metro.

Summy has listed a classic example of a Salisbury Oaks property at $598,000, tucked away at 209 Tonawanda Drive, a short distance from the Salisbury House and Gardens and easy access to Grand or Ingersoll avenues.

Summy is a fan of the quiet atmosphere and light traffic on the surrounding streets. “The amount of people walking, and with dogs. It's a friendly, walking neighborhood,” she explained.

The home, built in 1923 in a Tudor-style popular to the era, fills 2,657 square feet, and an additional unfinished basement area. It includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms on its two floors, plus a bonus, large attic space equipped with a fourth bedroom and half bath. “It has built-in twin beds and window seat. It's adorable and very usable for a bedroom, playroom, or guest space. You don't get those in new builds,” Summy said.

This home South of Grand features plenty of built-in charm for $598,000. The living room features wooden beams and skylights.

As to be expected with a vintage home, time and energy has been invested to update the bathroom fixtures, kitchen equipment, custom cabinetry, two working fireplaces, and maintain the careful upkeep of the original hardwood accents and floors.

This home South of Grand features plenty of built-in charm for $598,000. Find a fireplace in the living room.

“The primary bathroom was just remodeled. It was enlarged and remodeled. It is absolutely beautiful,” Summy added.

This home South of Grand features plenty of built-in charm for $598,000. The home office on the first floor includes built-in bookcases.

A first-floor home office features a built-in wooden desk, storage cabinets, and custom window shades. The hard-wood trim also follows the lines of the unusual, curved staircase that rises to the second floor.

A detached, two-car garage sits at the rear of the property and a few steps from two outdoor seating spaces. With no cars obstructing views at the front of the property, the house looks down onto a long front yard and flower beds planted with perennials.

Despite recent waves of new housing construction across Ankeny, West Des Moines and Waukee, Summy has witnessed the steadfast attraction to South of Grand properties among house hunters.

“There's always people who just have that deep appreciation for older houses that have quality builds, charm and character,” she explained. “It’s just a much more unique experience in this area versus a lot of the suburbs.”

The home is listed at $598,000 by Sara Summy of Iowa Realty Beaverdale. Contact Summy at 515-453-6099 for more information and a private showing.

This Tudor-style home South of Grand features plenty of built-in charm for $598,000.

More on this house

Where: 209 Tonawanda Drive, Des Moines

Asking price: $598,000

Year built: 1923

Square footage: 2,657 square feet

Lot size: 0.41 acres

Richard Lane is a freelance writer for the Des Moines Register. If you have a home we should feature, reach out to Susan Stapleton at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: This Tudor-style home in Des Moines is on the market for $598,000