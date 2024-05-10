Centro De Salud celebrates, honors mothers on Dia de las Madres

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe is hosting a luncheon in honor of the mothers who helped establish the nonprofit over 75 years ago.

The luncheon will be held at noon on Friday, May 10, Dia de las Madres, at the La Fe San Jose Ballroom, 501 South Virginia St.

Staff from Centro De Salud and invited guests will be treated to a delectable array of traditional Mexican dishes, accompanied by a live mariachi performance by Mariachi Real Azteca, according to the news release.

“The mothers and grandmothers of our community were the force behind the social justice movement that created La Fe. The mothers of today’s La Fe carry on the legacy of our founders by fighting for our families’ well-being. El Diez de Mayo is about heritage, love for our Chicano roots, and love for the women in our families who give us the strength to build a better tomorrow,” said La Fe CEO Salvador Balcorta as he explained the importance of celebrating the Mexican holiday.

