Centre County’s oldest township has rich history (and may be a little haunted). What to explore

Editor’s note: This summer, the CDT will take you to some of Centre County’s 35 municipalities in our “Exploring Centre” series. We want to showcase what’s unique about our townships and boroughs, and why you want to visit if you haven’t yet. Where should we explore next? Email us at cdtnewstips@centredaily.com.

Potter Township at a glance

Population: 3,558 (as of July 1, 2023 and based on an estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau).

Landmarks: Neff Round Barn, Egg Hill Church, Eutaw House, Gregg Homestead.

Where to eat: Homan’s General Store, Earlystown Diner, Brother’s Pizza, Express Casual Dining, Dunkin’, Sheetz.

What else to do there: Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, Seven Mountains Scout Camp, hiking at the Sand Mountain or Ray F. Decker trailheads, Tri Municipal Park

More info: pottertownship.org

The oldest township in Centre County is home to the Grange fairgrounds, Egg Hill Church, the famous Neff Round Barn and more, and residents are invited to celebrate that history this week at a 250th anniversary celebration.

From noon to 8 p.m. on June 8 at Southside Grange fairgrounds, the township will hold its Heritage Day celebration to commemorate 250 years of Potter Township.

This Heritage Day celebration isn’t the only special thing about Potter Township though — the township is home to numerous historical sites, some hidden gems for dining, numerous hiking trails and more.

A role in American history

Founded in 1774, Potter Township has played a large part in American history, and Centre Hall Mayor and Heritage Day organizer LeDon Young believes it’s important that we recognize that history.

“Potter Township was instrumental in several things throughout United States history,” Young said. “Several trade and business routes ran straight through the township and this township was also home to General James Potter, who was one of George Washington’s most trusted confidants.”

James Potter — namesake of the General Potter Highway — served as the vice president of Pennsylvania and was a high-ranking general during the Revolutionary War. There was also a Native American presence in the area, and artifacts including arrowheads have been found in the township.

One of the notable historical landmarks in the township is former Congressman Andrew Gregg’s homestead. The homestead was built by Gregg’s son, Andrew Gregg, Jr., in 1825 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

One of the oldest houses in the county is the Eutaw House, which was built in the late 1700s and then turned into a tavern for traveling settlers in the early 1800s, according to the Centre County Historical Society. This house isn’t just old though — General Potter himself lived there, along with his family.

As the years passed by, it transformed from a house to an inn, then to a popular restaurant before closing in the late 2000s.

There are rumors that the house had been visited by Edgar Allen Poe, but there are no records confirming this. Some even think Poe may be visiting the Eutaw House in the afterlife, according to a 2006 article from the Daily Collegian.

“The legend is he was a guest here,” then-Eutaw House General Manager Laura Carver said in the story. “People have seen a ghost-like thing that looked like him.”

The Eutaw House isn’t the only potentially-haunted building in Potter Township though. The municipality is also home to the Egg Hill Church — a site that has one of the most gruesomely haunting tales in the county.

The urban legend is that a mad pastor massacred the entirety of his congregation there, but to some this story is nothing but an old wives’ tale, including former Potter Township Councilman Dick Decker, who looked to debunk the lore of the church in a Centre Daily Times article seven years ago.

“The ghost stories ... about the church are the result of someone’s imagination and not founded in fact,” Decker said.

Today, the church hosts weddings and special events, along with an annual homecoming service, according to the Centre County Historical Society.

There are also several other historic landmarks in the township including one of Centre County’s most iconic buildings — the Neff Round Barn, located at 2519 Earlystown Road.

The Round Barn in Potter Township, pictured in 2007, is one of Centre County’s most famous landmarks.

What to do in Potter Township

There are plenty of things to do in the municipality today that don’t involve history, including a variety of hiking trails and outdoor activities, a top-rated winery and some quaint dining choices.

The Ray F. Decker trailhead is located alongside Route 192, and near the southern portion of the township lies the Sand Mountain Trailhead and the Seven Mountains Scout Camp and campground.

Tri Municipal Park is also located within the township, and the park is home to several walking trails, a prairie conservation program, athletic fields and an 18-hole disc golf course.

The Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, located at 324 Decker Valley Road, can also be found in Potter Township. The winery has been open since 2008 and offers tastings of their various award-winning wines.

Wine maker and owner of Seven Mountains Wine Cellars Scott Bubb pours a glass of Vidal Ice Wine in the tasting room of the winery in Spring Mills.

Centre Hall Borough, the home of the Centre County Grange Encampment Fair, is also surrounded on all sides by Potter Township. The borough has several restaurants, including a Brother’s Pizza and Express Casual Dining.

Some other eateries that are located outside of Centre Hall, but still remain in Potter Township are the Earlystown Diner and the Homan’s General Store.

Where is Potter Township?

Whether you know it or not, you pass through Potter Township every time you drive from State College to Harrisburg, Lewistown or other stops along U.S. Route 322.

The township is located in the southern portion of Centre County, about 15 minutes from State College. Other frequently-traveled routes that pass through the township are Routes 192, 144 and 45.

These roads, particularly 322, have history of their own too, according to Young.

“Route 322 is a result of a trail that settlers used centuries ago,” Young said. “These settlers used to need to go from State College and Bellefonte to Lewistown for supplies, and over the years, the trail evolved into a road, and from a road to a highway, to what you see today.”

Heritage Day celebration

The Potter Township Heritage Day celebration will not only highlight the historical significance of Potter Township through the years, but will also provide fun activities for all those in attendance.

That include live music, a kid’s activity tent, food and drinks, a game show on the history of the township, historic bus tours and at the end of the night, a “Campfire Ghost Tales” event at Tri Municipal Park.

To sign up for the historic bus rides, contact the Potter Township office. To sign up for the game show and the campfire, send an email to hubertpotterparks@gmail.com.

“I think that this event is going to be a fun and informational experience for everyone who comes,” Young said. “Everyone is invited to this event — whether you’re looking for something fun to that Saturday, you’re interested in the history of the area or both, I highly recommend being there. It’s an important event that highlights our important history, as well as the bright future ahead of us.”

Find a full schedule of events at Potter Township’s website.