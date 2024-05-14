Central Ohio dogs up for adoption May 2024

Daniel Griffin

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – According to its website, the Marion Area Humane Society is a place for residents to safely surrender their pets, knowing they will be well cared for and given good homes.

As a result, the humane society often has a number of animals available to loving homes. Below are two of them.

Zeus

  • Three-year-old male Siberian Husky

  • Goofiest dog who ever lived!

  • He’s well-trained and is our current office dog. Loves to greet people who visit the shelter.

Caesar

  • Four-year-old male Boxer/Pit mix

  • 330+ days at the shelter

  • Caesar loves to play fetch, is well-trained and always smiling.

For more information on how to apply for an adoption, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.