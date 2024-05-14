Central Ohio dogs up for adoption May 2024
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – According to its website, the Marion Area Humane Society is a place for residents to safely surrender their pets, knowing they will be well cared for and given good homes.
As a result, the humane society often has a number of animals available to loving homes. Below are two of them.
Zeus
Three-year-old male Siberian Husky
Goofiest dog who ever lived!
He’s well-trained and is our current office dog. Loves to greet people who visit the shelter.
Caesar
Four-year-old male Boxer/Pit mix
330+ days at the shelter
Caesar loves to play fetch, is well-trained and always smiling.
For more information on how to apply for an adoption, click here.
