This Central Jersey town was named as quintessential 'white picket fence' spot in U.S.

Want to live like you're in a Norman Rockwell painting?

You don't have to go far in Central Jersey.

According to a recent survey, Princeton was named among the top 100 best towns to live a quintessential "white picket fence" lifestyle.

The results were uncovered when DatingNews.com asked 3,000 single people where they could see themselves living in bliss after tying the knot.

Princeton was named No. 91 since, according to the site, it "offers residents a serene and idyllic setting with a perfect blend of academic excellence, cultural richness and small-town charm."

The site added that residents take pride in their homes and are neighborly, and also enjoy a bustling and historic downtown with lots of community events.

The other Garden State towns to make the list were Montclair, which came in 36th, and Ridgewood, which came in 41st.

Greenville, South Carolina, was named the most sought-after white picket fence town in the United States. Rounding out the top five were Waimea, Hawaii; Safety Harbor, Florida; Maryville, Tennessee; and Alexandria, Virginia.

