Central Florida Zoo celebrates dads this Father’s Day
A zoo in Seminole County will offer a special deal for dads and grandfathers on Father’s Day.
On June 16, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will celebrate all fathers and grandfathers with free admission.
Whether he’s a fan of birds, bears or butterflies, there will be a great animal adventure for the whole family.
Each free admission must be with someone who pays for admission.
Tickets must be purchased at the gate.
The offer will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
