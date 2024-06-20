In Central Falls, a police-run mentorship program for young women helps build community

CENTRAL FALLS − Naomi Delgado Pedraza was a shy, autistic 16-year-old who grappled with a particular mix of hopes and uncertainties.

Some of her hopes involved the next steps in her life, including going to college and becoming a more independent young woman.

Some of her uncertainties involved finances for college and her shyness, too. Naomi had never been to a slumber party or, for that matter, stayed overnight anywhere without her mother there.

Then, on a weekend in early 2023, the city's police-run mentoring program − the Leading Ladies Initiative − took Naomi into its tutelage.

About a year later, the Central Falls teen is a high school graduate bound for the University of Rhode Island with plans to study communicative disorders.

Naomi Delgado Pedraza, left, with her mother, Maria Pedraza

A few weeks before her recent graduation, she learned she was among a select group of finalists for the highly competitive Transform Rhode Island Scholarship.

That has lined her up for a $15,000 scholarship for college and $150,000 to carry out the "big idea" she wrote about in her essay.

Her award-winning proposal called for a therapy program that would help youths and adults through artistic expression.

And her shyness?

The struggle isn't over, but Naomi answers many of a reporter's questions directly, with flourishes of humility − and with the effectiveness of the typical high school valedictorian or salutatorian.

She credits her mother, of course, and she also lauds the presence of her Leading Ladies mentor: Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera.

Naomi Delgado Pedraza with Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera at her recent graduation from Central Falls High School. Pedraza is headed for the University of Rhode Island.

"I learned a lot about leadership," says Naomi.

In part, this learning relates to the mayor's poise.

"The way she carries herself," Naomi says, "the look and the compassion."

Strengthening public safety through community-building

Some of the roots of Naomi's most recent progress can be traced to the founding of Central Falls' Leading Ladies Initiative.

The city's police chief, Col. Anthony Roberson, established the mentoring program before he became chief.

It's his own version of community-building that police leaders all over the country recognize as important to public safety and fighting crime.

During the course of his law-enforcement career, Roberson came to appreciate certain hurdles faced by young women.

"I just observed through their struggles that they encounter different obstacles that I as a male did not encounter," Roberson says.

"I saw a need," he recalls.

"I just thought there was a need for young ladies to have mentorship from women who were professionals," Roberson says.

The basic idea was simple: facilitate contact between young women still in school or starting out and other women already working as professionals.

To date, the program, which was profiled recently in Police Chief magazine, has already provided mentoring to at least 60 young women.

Each year, the initiative welcomes a new crop of young women and provides its special brand of mentoring support in an initial cycle.

But it strives to provide continuing support after that, as needed, on an open-ended basis. Participants can always reconnect for more mentoring, says Rivera.

After a period of early development, the mentoring effort moved into a higher gear in early 2023: Roberson and other organizers planned a retreat-style weekend event to launch mentoring for the newest group of participants.

This was a new feature. It hadn't been in place when Naomi's older sister, Desiree, participated in the program.

This time around, the girls would stay overnight at Graduate Providence, the downtown hotel in the former Biltmore building.

A 'gritty' child born in Puerto Rico, raised in Rhode Island

Naomi's mother, Maria Pedraza, had brought her to New England from Puerto Rico in 2007 when she was a toddler.

Naomi says her early childhood unfolded in Pawtucket and she moved to Central Falls when she was 8. She has four sisters and two brothers, she says.

By 2023, she says, she lived with her mother, her stepfather and her sister Desiree.

Her mother, who had enormous influence on Naomi, was an attendance officer for the local school system.

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera took Naomi Delgado Pedraza under her wing last year when the high school student and other participants in the city's Leading Ladies Initiative stayed at a Providence hotel together and worked on career skills.

Is autism a disability or a personality trait?

Many young people who are affected by autism regard it as a disability. But many others, including Naomi, see it differently, according to her mother.

"It's not a disability because there are no limitations," Pedraza says. "We do not see limitations."

Of course, this did not mean that Naomi wouldn't encounter some unusual turns in the road as she matured.

Maria Pedraza carefully protected her autistic child in a cocoon that started in her family's home and expanded out into the local community as she grew.

By the time Naomi was a junior, she lived in what her mother describes as a "beautiful pink bubble" provided by the Central Falls community she lived in.

Still, Maria Pedraza realized how socially anxious her daughter was compared to many other children, including her own sons and daughters.

Naomi was smart, capable and even "gritty," her mother says.

But she frequently shied away from doing anything that might bring attention to herself in any social setting, including in a classroom.

Over time, her school teachers realized that Naomi probably knew the answers. The challenge was getting her to show that she knew.

Naomi says her guidance counselor recommended the Leading Ladies Initiative. At that point, the potential for $2,000 in scholarship money was a major motivating factor.

For her application, Naomi wrote about her mother.

"I get to witness firsthand the positive impact she makes on the lives of others," her essay said. "Witnessing the work my mom does is an inspiration to me."

"I am proud to have learned about hard work, dedication and being outspoken from my mom," she wrote in another passage.

It was moving − and true.

For sure, Naomi's mother knew how doting she was.

But how would Naomi fare socially when her mother wasn't around, or when, for example, life took her outside the beautiful pink bubble?

At this point back in early 2023, Naomi's mother could dream, but she kept her expectations in check based on what she knew about Naomi. She had no expectation that her daughter, in the near future, would want to live away from home on a college campus.

On the edges of the pink bubble at Graduate Providence

Rivera and Naomi's mother knew each other well.

The first woman to serve as Central Falls mayor, also Rhode Island's first Latina mayor, became Naomi's mentor.

This is the "headshot" that Naomi Delgado Pedraza took home from her confidence-building weekend at the Graduate Providence hotel as part of Central Falls' Leading Ladies Initiative in 2023.

When the young women convened at the hotel, Rivera was at Naomi's side, easing many of the social interactions.

Rivera was also Naomi's roommate that night.

A slate of polished mentors gave presentations to the group. The speakers ranged from then-District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose, who has since become a federal judge, to Angela Ankoma, a vice president at the Rhode Island Foundation where she provides guidance on equity issues and also manages a leadership program for business leaders of color.

Helping the young women bring attention to themselves, deliberately, for career purposes with confidence and tact was a major aspect of the planned activities at the hotel that weekend.

The girls went shopping together. They worked on their resumés and posed for headshots.

They had dinner together.

And Naomi woke up that Sunday morning in a different zip code and without her mother.

Last week, she did that once again, at her college orientation in South Kingstown, on the campus of the University of Rhode Island.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Central Falls Leading Ladies Initiative pairs young girls with mentors