'It really works!': Amazon's bestselling anti-cellulite massage oil has 30,000 fans—and it's nearly 60 percent off today

Cellulite is one of those gray areas of health. Technically, it's not harmful and, if it's not bothering you, you're fine to just keep on going about your life with cellulite.

But not everyone is OK with having cellulite, and some people want to do their best to get rid of it ASAP, if not sooner. If that describes you, there's a few things to know.

First, cellulite is often driven by genetics, Dr. Gary Goldenberg, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, tells Yahoo Life. So, if your mom and grandmother have cellulite, the odds are pretty high that you'll be dealing with it at some point, too.

Also, "cellulite can develop spontaneously or after weight gain or weight loss," Goldenberg says. If you have cellulite, Dr. Goldenberg says that there are some treatments your dermatologist can do, including microneedling and laser treatments. Keep in mind, though, that "each 'dimple' has to be treated individually," Goldenberg says.

Want to take matters into your own hands before visiting your dermatologist? Amazon's bestselling massage oil is on sale right now for $15, marked down from $36! It's called the M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, and it has more than 30,000 five-star reviews. Other M3 products, including a charcoal scrub and tea tree balm, are also on sale up to 70 percent, but the anti-cellulite oil is one you definitely don't want to miss. Heads up: This sale is only for today.

The oil works to help moisturize and tighten your skin, and even swears it can help remove cellulite from your hips, abdomen, thighs and butt. It's infused with collagen and stem cells to help plump up and boost your skin.

M3 Naturals is loaded with essential oils like grape seed, eucalyptus and lemon citrus, along with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients to help soothe your skin, while making it look smooth and supple.

To use it, massage the oil into your damp skin after you take a shower until it's absorbed. That's it!

Sure, it's always hard to get your head around the idea that a cream or oil will help reduce cellulite, but people swear by this anti-cellulite oil.

"Every time I get out of the shower, I massage it in with my hands first, then I use a massage tool to really work it in my legs," a five-star fan wrote in the reviews. "I'm so happy with the way my legs look now! I took before and after pics to see if it really works and YES! It really works!!!" Another user said that they "definitely see a change" in their thighs and upper arms after using the oil.

"Wow. I did not expect this to work at all, and then a week after using it once a day, I looked in the mirror, and the cellulite was gone!" a happy customer said. "I've spent tons on products over the years and had taken a hiatus of probably 10 years from cellulite reducing products, but something made me try this. I'm so glad I did."

While a trip to your dermatologist is one way to tackle cellulite, you can also take the advice of 30,000 people and give this massage oil a try. If you want to try to get rid of cellulite at home first, this is definitely a deal worth taking advantage of. Again, it's only for today — don't miss out!

