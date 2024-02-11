All the Celebs Who Showed Up With Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift is officially at the Super Bowl to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play against the 49ers, and she's currently posted up in a suite that set Travis back over $1 million. So, who did Taylor show up with?

On top of arriving at the game with her family, including Andrea Swift, Scott Swift, Austin Swift, and Austin's girlfriend Sydney Ness...

📹 | Taylor Swift arriving to the game with Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Andrea, Scott and Austin Swift!#SuperBowl #Chiefs



pic.twitter.com/jZQLZaMfeS — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@TSwiftLA) February 11, 2024

Taylor brought several friends with her to watch the game—specifically Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and Blake Lively...

And was seen greeting Jason Kelce and hanging with Kylie Kelce:

📹| Taylor giving Jason a hug☺️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fWuWfLaL1S — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 11, 2024

📷| Taylor with Scott Swift and Kylie Kelce pic.twitter.com/kdMjnNgpat — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Tay's close friend Keleigh Sperry made it clear she was on her way to Vegas by posting a packing video to Instagram on Saturday:





After the Super Bowl, Travis will have a lot of free time thanks to the off-season—meaning he can finally join Taylor Swift on tour and support her at shows like she's been supporting him at games.

A source tells The Daily Mail that there's a "great chance" of Travis joining Taylor for her February 16 show in Melbourne, though according to an expert who spoke to Herald Sun, if the Chiefs win, "Typically you'll see two to three days of hardcore partying. With this Super Bowl already in Vegas, the party is right there on their doorstop, so it'd be no surprise if the Chiefs party extremely hearty for at least two days."

I mean, that still gives Travis plenty of time to get to Melbourne for Taylor's February 16 show, so!

