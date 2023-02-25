Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and other celebs swear by these 10 drugstore beauty products — and they're all under $20 at Amazon

From Nicole Kidman's neck serum to Pamela Anderson's favorite lip balm, these are the beauty secrets we can afford. (Photo: Amazon)

When your face is what pays the bills, you want the best your money can buy — my mind has been blown by the price tag of creams that A-listers use — but some celebs are just like us and want something that works. We've been surprised at some of the drugstore beauty celebs we've found while scouring the internet for deals — they're all shockingly affordable. We're talking about a $15 eye cream loved by Olivia Wilde and Martha Stewart's go-to facial spray for $14! There's so much more so we put together a list of celeb-approved products under $20, all available on Amazon.

If your eyes could use a bit of brightening, this is the serum Eva Longoria says "feels so delicious."

The Desperate Housewives star has been a spokesperson for the brand since 2005, and at 47, she looks pretty darn good. We'll take her word for it.

Dr. Hauschka Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm This balm uses natural plant extracts to renew and moisturize dry lips. On top of the soothing and rich texture it also has a warm floral scent. $17 at Amazon

Pamela Anderson can't get enough of this lip balm. She showed off everything she keeps in her purse to British Vogue and she says this lip balm gets a lot of action noting “very used, almost empty.”

SERATOPICAL Seratopical Revolution Radiant Face and Neck Anti-Aging Serum This serum is formulated with a triple peptide delivery system designed to penetrate the outer skin layers and promises to strengthen and tighten skin, improve the skin's texture and restore its glow. $20 at Amazon

Nicole Kidman took to Instagram showing off her favorite face and neck serum from Seratopicals. It's a brand she believes in — she's even a brand ambassador. Not only do we like it for the peptides and its skin-tightening effect, we also like it for its reasonable price tag.

Julia Roberst loves this ultra-rich cream, formulated with nourishing natural ingredients like extracts of rosemary, chamomile and pansy in a base of sunflower and sweet almond oils. It's safe for use on any skin type and on any area of the body. No need for a facial moisturizer and a separate body lotion!

“I put it on my hands after I wash the dishes, and wind up putting it on my elbows and feet," Roberts said. "Before you know it, I’ve squeezed this poor little green tube into a twist.”

You might not be familiar with this product. The main ingredient is something Salma Hayek swears by. "I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Hayek told Elle Magazine. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like 'Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings."

It's no surprise that Kim Kardashian travels luxe — she does have her cashmere-covered $150 million private jet she playfully dubbed "Kim Air," after all. Curiously, her travel makeup bag is anything but. While promoting her brand new Skkn by Kim vanity bag on Instagram Reels, she allowed us a peek into her current Chanel one, and perched at the very top was a bottle of her self tanner.

This collagen is a favorite on Jennifer Aniston is easily absorbed by your body for next-level benefits, including improving the health of your hair, skin and nails. Just add a pack to any kind of hot or cold liquid, like a smoothie or coffee. “My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use," Jennifer Aniston says.

CeraVe CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $13 $20 Save $7 This cream promises to battle fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes with three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide. They all work together to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. $13 at Amazon

Olivia Wilde is one of the brand's many fans. "I use the cheapest possible skin care — not because it's cheap, but because it's the best," Olivia Wilde said. "Dermatologists have recommended it for years and I've never paid attention. But recently I started using Cetaphil cleanser and CeraVe moisturizer. They're gentle and simple."

Neutrogena Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer $17 $20 Save $3 This celeb-approved moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated for up to 48 hours. The main ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which binds water to the skin’s surface to give you smoother, hydrated and more supple skin. $17 at Amazon

Jennifer Garner has long been a fan of Neutrogena’s affordable yet effective products, so much so that she has been a longtime ambassador for the brand. Last year, the actress shared with InStyle magazine that the Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer is one of her favorites from the skincare brand.

“I can instantly tell the difference — it just looks fresh and plump and better. There are all these little micro-lines that once I put this on, they go away," she said. "This is 48 hours of moisture that you're locking in with one thing, and then I don't have to worry about it…I think it's my favorite product we've ever put out.”

Carmela Barabas told British Vogue about Martha's love for the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater — she should know, she’s Martha’s fave facialist at the Mario Badescu salon in New York City. Martha likes it for reviving dehydrated skin, but it can also soothe irritated and sensitive complexions, thanks to aloe. This formula contains clarifying thyme extract and rosewater which can reduce redness and puffiness. Use on its own or as a setting spray after you've applied your makeup.

