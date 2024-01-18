Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up in 2024

2024 has barely begun and celebrities are already busy breaking up. Which kinda makes sense: new year, new beginnings, etc! And honestly, if the dramatic twelve months that constituted 2023 are anything to go on, we are in for a real rollercoaster.

Last year, no less than 45 (I repeat: 45!!!!) celebrity couples ended their relationships—from Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. The latter of whom's breakup caused the most random people in my contacts list (hi, Grandma) to text demanding a full recap of everything that's ever happened on Vanderpump Rules. So yeah, this list is small for now (just two couples at the time of publication) but expect it to grow bigger and messier as the months go on.

Before we get into it, please be advised that in 2023, the month of July came in first with the most breakups of the year. A total of eight couples parted ways—including Adam Smith and Billy Porter, Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, and BeBe Rexha and Keyan Safyari. Guess there's something about the summer?

Point is: expect this list to be updated. A lot. Let’s get into it!

January 2024: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli

Jacob and Olivia are over once again! Us Weekly confirmed that the pair have parted ways amid fans speculating about Olivia unfollowing Jacob on Insta, though details are still TBD.

Getty Images

January 2024: Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay

Bachelor Nation kicked off 2024 with some sad news: Bryan and Rachel's divorce after 4 years of marriage. Apparently Bryan is the one who filed on January 2—listing a separation date of just a few days earlier on December 31, 2023.

He also wrote a statement about the split, saying in part, "After more than 4 years of marriage, me and Rachel have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

January 2024: AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean

Backstreet Boys' very own AJ McLean was the first celeb to announce a divorce in 2024 (on January 1, no less).

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," AJ wrote on Instagram along with a crying-face emoji. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."

Jason LaVeris - Getty Images

You Might Also Like