Celebrities Are Rushing to Support Kaley Cuoco After Seeing Her Heartbreaking IG

Less than six months after Kaley Cuoco mourned the loss of her pet Chihuahua, Dump Truck, the actress said goodbye to another beloved animal.

In a heartbreaking post uploaded on The Big Bang Theory alum's Instagram on September 16, she revealed the death of her pet horse, Bella. As she added a number of candid snapshots and special moments throughout Bella's life, Kaley used the sad occasion to share with her fanbase how much the unexpected loss affected her.

"💫 Sometimes horses come into your life and truly make you see the world in a new and beautiful way," she emotionally wrote. "Si Bella, you were the horse of a lifetime. Still to this day I cannot believe you were mine. You taught me how to fly and put me in dream arenas I thought could only ever be a dream."

The Flight Attendant star continued: "You had the heart of a warrior truly till your last breath. You deserve all the love, gratitude, and respect my heart can muster. Thank you for giving me your all, since the day we met... She was special to so many and will remain to be... Thank you to everyone that was part of her journey."

Soon after the 8 Simple Rules actress posted the heartbreaking news, a number of her celebrity friends reached out to send their condolences. "Kaley I’m sorry. They are the best," Amanda Seyfried commented on Instagram. "I’m so sorry Kaley," Brad Goreski replied. "What a beautiful girl. Sending you all the healing love and light in the world. You gave her the best life ever ❤️," Beth Behrs noted.

Many of Kaley's followers also rallied around her with their own sympathies. "I'm sure if she could speak, she would thank you for the wonderful life you gave her. 🙏," one person remarked on Instagram. "Sending you [and] everyone who loved her hugs ❤️ how lucky you both were to be loved by each other ❤️," another penned. "Sorry for your loss. What a beautiful horse and lovely tribute to her," a different follower added.

We're sending lots of love Kaley's way!

