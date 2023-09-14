Carrie Underwood extends her Las Vegas residency into 2024

For Carrie Underwood fans who haven't made it to Las Vegas to see her perform, the country singer has some good news for you!

Underwood announced on Instagram Wednesday that her "Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency," which was previously slated to finish at the end of 2023, will pick up again in March 2024 at Resorts World Theatre..

"We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!" she wrote in the caption.

Underwood's news comes after Usher announced that he's winding down his residency at the end of 2023.

Here's everything to know about Underwood's round of shows, Usher's final performances and other Las Vegas residencies to catch this year, including how to buy tickets.

Carrie Underwood’s “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency”

Carrie Underwood (Rich Polk / NBC)

When: While Underwood is performing for select dates in September, November and December 2023, she'll return in March 2024 for more performances.

Where: Resorts World Theatre

What: Underwood, the other “American Idol” champ currently performing in her own Vegas residency, brought “Reflection” back to Resorts World Theatre in June. The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer gives it all onstage. And in her Sin City downtime? She gets matching tattoos with beloved family members.

Where to get tickets: Visit AXS for tickets.

“Shania Twain: Come On Over — The Las Vegas Residency — All The Hits!”

Shania Twain (Scott Legato / Getty Images)

When: Twain's residency will open May 10, 2024. The performances currently listed detail Twain performing on select nights through December 2024.

Where: Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

What: Twain is no stranger to Las Vegas as she's performed in two other residencies, so this show, which promises to include fan favorites and hits from her career, should be one to please.

How to buy tickets: Tickets go on pre-sale Aug. 21, 2023 at Ticketmaster and Citi's Entertainment Program.

"Weekends with Adele"

Adele (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

When: Adele's residency started November 2022 and will end in November 2023.

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

What: The "Hello" singer kicked off her "Weekends With Adele" residency at Caesars Palace in November 2022 and later added five more months' worth of dates, stretching the run of her show all the way into November 2023.

How to buy tickets: Unfortunately for fans without tickets, the Grammy winner’s residency sold out faster than you can say hello from the other side.

"Katy Perry: Play"

Katy Perry. (Casey Durkin / NBC)

When: "Katy Perry: Play" began in 2021 and will run for select dates in August, October and November 2023.

Where: Resorts World Theatre

What: The "Roar" singer and "American Idol" judge has brought her own brand of fun to Las Vegas since the December 2021 debut of her "Play" residency. The show used to include a gigantic orange toilet at one of Perry's wacky stage props, but it seems the toilet has been flushed from the show in recent months. Perry told People in June, "I am packing up that 20-foot toilet, and it is going bye-bye forever."

How to buy tickets: Visit AXS for tickets.

Luke Bryan's "Vegas"

Luke Bryan (Scott Legato / Getty Images)

When: August and September 2023

Where: Resorts World Theatre

What: Not to be outdone by his fellow "American Idol" judge, Bryan will launch his "Vegas" residency Aug. 30. The "Drunk on You" singer told Country Now that fans can expect a night of good old-fashioned country music with just a bit of Vegas glitz. "I’ve never been a part of something so technologically amazing,” gushed Bryan.

How to buy tickets: Visit AXS for tickets.

"Usher My Way: The Las Vegas Residency"

Usher (Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

When: Usher's residency at Dolby Live began in 2022 and will run until December 2023.

Where: Dolby Live at Park MGM

What: The "Yeah!" singer has been getting the Dolby crowd dancing since he moved his current high-energy residency there in July 2022. The Grammy winner packed special moments from his current run into a teaser video for his new song "Good Good."

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Garth Brooks/Plus ONE"

Garth Brooks (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

When: While the show kicked off in May 2023, it is running for select dates in November and December 2023 as well as April, May, June and July 2024.

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

What: Brooks invited his wife, fellow country music superstar Trisha Yearwood, to be his guest on the opening night of his current residency back in May, according to USA Today. It's Brooks' third residency since 2009. By now, fans know to expect a wild new show every night.

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano"

Lady Gaga (Rich Fury / Getty Images)

When: Select dates in August, September, and October 2023

Where: Dolby Live at Park MGM

What: The "Born This Way" singer will likely be thinking of her late pal Tony Bennett when she returns to Vegas to perform jazz standards from the Great American Songbook during her "Jazz & Piano" residency. Gaga, whose "Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano" debuted in Vegas in 2018 as one half of her "Enigma" residency, will also perform stripped down versions of her greatest hits.

Where to buy tickets: Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 on Lady Gaga's website.

"Barry Manilow — The Hits Come Home!"

Barry Manilow (Bruce Glikas / Getty Images)

When: September, October, November, December 2023

Where: International Theater at Westgate Resorts

What: Manilow brings the "Copacabana" spirit when he performs in Vegas. Fanilows already know what a terrific live concert the veteran showman delivers. Expect to hear all the hits, including "Daybreak," "I Write the Songs" and "Can't Smile Without You."

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency"

Keith Urban performs on the TODAY show on June 30th, 2022. (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

When: November 2023

Where: Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

What: Urban is heading to Vegas for a residency that he calls a fun "challenge every night." Playing to the fans is one thing, Urban told AP, but it's the folks who come to hear him out of curiosity that he's really got to impress. "It takes me right back to the club days when you walk out on stage, and no one knew who you were," he explained. "No one could care less that you’re the band playing in the corner, and you’ve just got to grab everybody’s attention. Vegas is a little bit like that for me. It’s exciting."

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo — The Las Vegas Residency"

Miranda Lambert performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

When: Select dates through December 2023

Where: Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

What: The “Hell on Heels” singer is taking a break from her "Velvet Rodeo" residency right now, but she'll be back in November to perform her greatest hits, including "The House that Built Me" and "Tin Man."

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Wayne Newton's "Wayne: Up Close and Personal"

Wayne Newton (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

When: September, October, November, December 2023

Where: Bugsy's Cabaret at Flamingo

What: The name Wayne Newton is literally synonymous with Vegas. The "Danke Schoen" singer, whose nickname is "Mr. Las Vegas," has been performing in venues all over the city since the early 1960s. His stage show is filled with his greatest hits and anecdotes about his decades as an entertainer.

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere"

Bono of U2 (Taylor Hill / FilmMagic)

When: Select dates in September, October, November, December 2023

Where: The Sphere at the Venetian Resort

What: The Irish rock band kicks off its residency in September. The band will perform music from its 1991 album "Achtung Baby" in what the band's website calls "a first-of-its-kind live music experience."

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond (Helen Healey / TODAY)

When: September, October, November as well as January, February, March, April, May 2024

Where: Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom

What: Donny Osmond excited fans on Aug. 4 when he announced on Instagram that he was extending his Vegas residency well into 2024. "So excited to keep the party going," he wrote. Hear him sing his 1970s hits, including “Go Away Little Girl” and "Puppy Love" as well as “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from the Disney movie "Mulan."

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

"Rod Stewart: The Hits"

Rod Stewart (Dave Simpson / WireImage)

When: November 2023

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

What: The "Tonight's the Night" singer packed them in when he performed at The Colosseum in May. He will return in November to sing his greatest hits from his five decades of pop stardom.

How to get tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

Kylie Minogue's "More Than Just a Residency"

Kylie Minogue Las Vegas residency (Matt Crossick / AP)

When: November 2023

Where: Voltaire at the Venetian Resort

What: Minogue announced her Vegas residency in July. Just days before, the “Padam, Padam” singer, who will be the first artist to perform at the Venetian Resort’s new music venue Voltaire, hinted that she may be headed to Vegas when she appeared on the 3rd hour of TODAY last month. "Look, there is a song on my album called ‘Vegas High,’ and that’s all I’m saying,” she said.

How to buy tickets: Tickets go on sale August 9 on Voltaire’s website.

"An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live"

Carlos Santana (Gary Miller / Getty Images)

When: September, November

Where: House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

What: Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his namesake band will perform their greatest hits live during this "intimate" evening. The band will surely treat fans to "Black Magic Woman," "Evil Ways" and "Oye Como Va."

How to buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for tickets.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com