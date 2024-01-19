Celebrities Dressed to Impress at Men's Fashion Week Fall 2024
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Celebrities and fashion week go hand-in-hand. They have a deep, symbiotic relationship, one that was prominently on display once again at the Men's Fashion Week Fall 2024 front rows in Milan and Paris.
Pharrell Williams' cowboy-coded Fall 2024 show for Louis Vuitton was filled with A-list attendees, including Taylor Zahkar Perez, Carey Mulligan and Lakeith Stanfield. Sabato de Sarno's menswear debut at Gucci also brought in major star power, from the likes of Sabrina and Idris Elba to Kingsley Ben-Adir.
Below, see all the A-listers who put their best fashion foot forward sitting front row at Men's Fashion Week Fall 2024.
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Getty Images
Photo: Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Getty Images
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Photo: Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images
Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Photo: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Photo: Antoine Flament/Getty Images
Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.