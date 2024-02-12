Celebrities at the 2024 Super Bowl: Who's there, besides Taylor Swift?

The Super Bowl is a place to watch a game, yes — but also to see and be seen. Before the Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m., cameras are on the celebrities lucky enough to be in attendance, or pay up for a suite.

After much speculation about whether she would attend, Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is in a suite with Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Blake Lively, Ice Spice and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

They're hardly the only A-listers at the big game. Below, find a list.

The Kardashians, Ciara and Russell Wilson

Super Bowl Celebrities (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images)

This photo shows Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner seated a row in front of Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images)

Paul McCartney is pictured near Taylor Swift in this photo.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Image: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

The couple shared a moment.

Elon Musk

Image: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Queen Latifah

Image: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Jon Hamm and Miles Teller

Jon Hamm and Miles Teller (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images)

Jon Hamm and Miles Teller were photographed speaking. Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry, has been with Swift at many past games.

Jared Leto

Image: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Swift is watching the game surrounded by her friends and family. Swift collaborated with Ice Spice on a remix of "Karma" last year.

Paul Rudd and Jack Sullivan Rudd

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Chiefs super fan Paul Rudd and his lookalike son were at the Super Bowl wearing jerseys.

Gordon Ramsey

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (Harry How / Getty Images)

A week after she took the stage at the Grammys with her dad Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter is at the Super Bowl. Jay-Z and Beyoncé's younger daughter, Rumi Carter, attended as well.

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Blue, 12, struck some poses before the game, channeling her performer parents.

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Post Malone

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images )

Post Malone is performing "America the Beautiful."

Andra Day

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images )

Andra Day sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before kickoff.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com