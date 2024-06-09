Celebrating all this Pennsylvania at Proudly PA Festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a beautiful day Saturday along the Susquehanna River to celebrate all things Pennsylvania.

The Proudly PA festival featured music, food trucks, wine, and craft beer, among others.

“We started this event here at Dauphin County Parks and Recreation just four years ago and we’re really just trying to focus on all the great economic impact that happens in the state and just morphing that into one event that showcases all of it,” said Michelle McKeown, program manager with Dauphin County Parks and Recreation.

Dauphin County Parks and Rec said hundreds came out for the event.

