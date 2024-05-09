Celebrating more than a century of life

106-year-old Blanche Cook watches television in her home on Dove Tree Lane in Gastonia Monday afternoon, May 6, 2024.

Gastonia resident Blanche Cook is turning 107 on May 24.

In addition to preparing a celebration of their mother, Cook’s children are also reminiscing on the life she lived.

Cook was born in Gastonia in 1917, although she lived in South Carolina for many years after marrying.

She grew up attending Trinity AME Zion Church in Gastonia as one of 16 children.

Cook’s relationships with her siblings and parents were always especially important to her, and the siblings spent much of their time together, according to her daughter Myrtice Barnwell.

Cook’s childhood was standard for the time, but rough nonetheless.

She went to school briefly but couldn’t get much education due to being needed for work at home, Barnwell said.

In her youth, Cook met her long-time husband, Guy Cook, to whom she was married for more than 50 years before he passed away in 2000.

“They were lovebirds,” Barnwell said.

The pair had one girl and four boys, Barnwell’s brothers, who are all still living.

“She was an entrepreneur in her day,” Barnwell said.

In addition to cooking breakfast and dinner every day for the kids, Cook also kept other people’s children during the day to make some extra money.

When her own children were older, Cook began working at Gardner Park Elementary School in the lunchroom, and later went on to work in textiles for Burlington Industries.

She enjoyed cooking in her free time and made the best chicken and dumplings ever, Barnwell said.

Even at 105, Cook was still mentoring her children in the kitchen while they cooked Thanksgiving dinner.

Cook’s beliefs played a large role in her life.

According to Barnwell, she believes her mother lived so long because she was kind to people even when they were not kind to her.

That kindness was extended to strangers, friends, family and her children, although they did not want to be asked twice to come inside when it was time because Cook was also the disciplinarian in their family, and, “she did not play,” Barnwell said... We just don’t know how blessed we are to still have our mother.”

Myrtice Barnwell and Anthony Cook pose with their 106-year-old mother, Blanche Cook, Monday afternoon, May 6, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: A Gaston County woman will turn 107 this month