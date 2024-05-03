How to celebrate World Labyrinth Day in Northern Michigan

The Bluestem Meadow labyrinth is designed to offer people a peaceful and meditative experience.

PETOSKEY — If you’ve never celebrated World Labyrinth Day, then Saturday might be your chance.

World Labyrinth Day is an annual event sponsored by The Labyrinth Society. According to the society, “every year on the first Saturday in May thousands of people around the world participate in this moving meditation for world peace.” The “Walk as One at 1” is intended to create a rolling wave of peaceful energy across the world.

Right here in Northern Michigan, two local labyrinths plan to take part in the event.

At the Petoskey District Library’s outdoor labyrinth, facilitator and Labyrinth Society member Dr. Elizabeth Fergus-Jean will lead the moving meditation at 1 p.m. The event is being done in partnership with My Oasis Center and the public is welcome to take part.

The Bluestem Meadow labyrinth, located in the Offield Family Viewlands in Harbor Springs, will also have a World Labyrinth Day event starting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Presenters will be on hand to provide a brief overview of labyrinths and tips for walking in the Bluestem Meadow labyrinth.

For more information, visit worldlabyrinthday.org.

