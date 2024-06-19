Celebrate Smokey Bear's birthday in Rhinelander with historic Smokey illustrations

Smokey Bear turns 80 years old this year, and his birthday will be celebrated just before National Forest Week at the home of another iconic creature of the woods, Rhinelander's hodag.

Officials from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and the Pioneer Park Historical Complex are teaming up to hold a reception honoring Smokey's decades of work preventing forest fires from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 2. The party will celebrate Smokey's birthday as well as open a multi-day exhibition of classic Smokey portraits created by Forest Service artist Rudolph "Rudy" Wendelin. It all will be held at Pioneer Park, located at the intersection of Oneida Avenue and Ocala Street in Rhinelander.

In a 1980 illustration of Smokey Bear by Forest Service artist Rudy Wendelin, the iconic fire-preventing bear drives away from a campground. It will be one of 19 illustrations displayed at the Pioneer Park Historical Complex in Rhinelander in an exhibition that runs from July 2 through July 10.

Visitors will be able to see 19 of Wendelin's historic Smokey portraits, illustrated from 1977 through 1995. In addition to the special hours of the opening reception, the portraits will be on display at Pioneer Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2-3 and July 5-6 and noon to 4 p.m. July 7.

Wendelin worked for the Forest Service as an illustrator beginning in 1933 and is the mastermind behind Smokey's signature ranger hat and blue jeans, according to a Forest Service news release. The portraits are traveling across the country to underscore Smokey's famous safety message: "Only YOU can prevent wildfires."

The portraits have a permanent home at the Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Library in Washington, D.C.

"These 19 portraits are some of the most beloved depictions of Smokey Bear," said Kaleigh Max, Forest Service public services staff officer.

Rudolph "Rudy" Wendelin was the creative force behind Smokey Bear, including his signature blue jeans and ranger hat.

The event will feature family-oriented events such as a quiz game to test visitors' Smokey Bear and fire safety knowledge; an opportunity to make a birthday card for Smokey; screenings of recently digitized Smokey Bear films from the National Agricultural Library; and a "Top Chef"-inspired birthday dessert competition.

It's fitting that the event and illustration exhibit will be held at Pioneer Park Historical Complex. The sprawling complex offers a range of displays that delve into Northwoods culture, history and lore, notably an exhibit that highlights the story of another fictional creature of the woods, the menacing hodag. There are also areas devoted to logging history, the Wisconsin Civilian Conservation Corps and, appropriately, Rhinelander fire equipment.

For more information about the exhibition or the opening event, call (815) 386-0711.

